The Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Award took place in South Africa for the first time in Johannesburg

Yvonne Chaka Chaka won the prestigious award and received goodies such as well as a pure-cut gold brooch

The iconic South African singer said she felt honoured to be recognised by this event and her efforts to be seen

Yvonne Chaka Chaka received the main award at the 2024 Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Award. This was to recognise her efforts in elevating African music for the past decades.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was grateful that her efforts were seen and recognised.

Source: Getty Images

Yvonne Chaka Chaka receives prestigious award

According to S Mag, the Umqombothi hitmaker was treated like the queen she is after being given the main award. The Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Award took place in Sandton, Johannesburg, for the first time in South Africa.

Some of her gifts included a stunning traditional Ghanaian garment and a brooch. The trophy she was given was made from 24 carats of gold.

How this award makes Yvonne feel

Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she felt honoured to be recognised by this event and her efforts to be seen.

“I feel honoured and seen. It’s quite lovely to be given your flowers while you can still smell them.”

The star also lauded the other stars who came before her and said they paved the way for entertainers like herself.

“These artists showed us how to use our craft to promote humanity, fight oppression through songs and spread love through our African culture.”

Chaka Chaka further went on to say that singing is her God-given talent and that she has a purpose with her music. The singer further stated that her accolades validate all the hard work she had put in throughout the years.

