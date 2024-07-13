The 2024 Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Awards will commemorate icons, including Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was trending on social media, and she will be a guest of honour at the Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Awards

Iconic musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka had many people excited about her presence at the award ceremony for legends

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is due to be at the 2024 Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Awards. The event to celebrate stars in music will be at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's career will be celebrated at the 2024 Legend and Legacy Music Awards. Image: Jemal Countess/ Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be one of the icons at the event to celebrate Mzansi's 30 years of democracy in 2024. South Africans on social media expressed excitement over the Legends and Legacy Ball Africa Awards (Legends and Legacy Awards) event.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrated for iconic career

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was the it-girl of her era and will be one of the musicians honoured for all to see at the Legends and Legacy awards. The event in 2024 will be dedicated to celebrating democracy and the continent's rich cultural heritage.

Social media was abuzz over Yvonne Chaka Chaka's commemoration if they event with #Honouringyvonnechakachaka. The event is due to take place in Sandton on 13th July 2024 from 6:00 p.m.

SA excited about Yvonne Chaka Chaka tribute

People on social media expressed their excitement about the awards show. People shared their posts raving about Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

@Pride_Nomhle said:

"Looking forward to honoring our icons at the #LegendsAndLegacyMusicAwards! Yvonne Chaka Chaka is a true legend. #HonouringYvonneChakaChaka:"

@king_mthethwa commented:

"Goated event #LegendsAndLegacyMusicAwards #HonouringYvonneChakaChaka."

@amahle___ wrote:

"This is going to be an amazing night! Proud to see Yvonne Chaka Chaka get the tribute she deserves. #LegendsAndLegacyMusicAwards #HonouringYvonneChakaChaka"

@GeorgeBeatsSA gushed:

"What a great way to celebrate our music legends! Can’t wait to see Yvonne Chaka Chaka being honored. #LegendsAndLegacyMusicAwards "

@Radebe_merci added:

"Najanjan all roads lead khona la."

@portiamabunda_ was excited:

"The place to be today. I can’t wait."

Yvonne Chaka Chaka wants to go back to school

Briefly News previously reported that the legendary South African singer and songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka made a big move recently regarding her higher education.

The Umqombothi hitmaker was happy to complete her honours degree in December 2023 before her mother passed away, and she is considering furthering her studies.

According to Daily Sun, the I'm In Love With The DJ star Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was glad she went back to school to complete her honours. Right now, she wants to do her master's degree, though she is still unsure if she should go ahead.

