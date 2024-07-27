The 2024 Olympic games's opening ceremony was a success, and Celine Dion may have helped seal the deal

Global superstar Celine Dion took to the stage for the first time since she was diagnosed with a serious illness

Celine Dion was showered with lots of praise after she made her comeback performance at the Paris Olympics 2024

The Olympics 2024 kicked off with a performance by a Canadian legend in music. Celine Dion was diagnosed with a painful illness, Stiff Person Syndrome, in 2022, but she seems to be back on the horse.

Celine Dion performed for the first time since 2020 and after she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. Image: IOC

Source: Getty Images

The opening ceremony for the Olympic events was memorable largely thanks to an appearance from Celine Dion. The Canadian French singer last performed live in 2020, and many were to see her back on an international stage.

Celine Dion impresses at Olympic games

Social media was abuzz after Celine Dion made an epic comeback in Paris for the Olympics opening ceremony. Watch a snippet of her performance below:

Celine Dion applauded for Olympics show

Celine's comeback show at the Olympics was a welcome sight for fans. Many lauded her for staying strong through illness. Read people's comments below:

@cyn_atchison said:

"We are blessed to witness her gift."

@MobleyGinny wrote:

"Yes, she's a voice of a lifetime.I just hope we can continue to keep hearing it for a while more."

@ProtestRadio commented:

"As triumphant a performance as there ever will be. Bravo."

@aGoldenOldy applauded:

"Oh, Celine was SPECTACULAR today!❤️ I’m so happy for her. She’s BACK!"

@carthur799 gushed"

"Wow I was crying! So moving! What a come back for someone that is dealing with such a horrible disease."

@RussL81717830 was touched:

"Chills."

@GeekpreneurNYC applauded:

"Indeed, she was fantastic."

Celine Dion loses control over her muscles

Briefly News previously reported that Canadian singer Celine Dion has fans worried about her recent health update, which her sister Claudette Dion announced.

Celine Dion's sister has regularly updated the singer's fans on her health. Recently, Claudette shared with 7 Jours that her sister has lost control over her muscles.

Shortly after the news of the star's health was shared, many of her fans around the world wished her a speedy recovery, and they also said they would be keeping her in their prayers.

