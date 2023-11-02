Céline Dion recently stunned fans with her first public appearance in nearly four years

The singer was attending a hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas with her sons

In 2022, the I'm Alive singer opened up about being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

Céline Dion recently made her first public appearance in nearly four years. The legendary singer attended the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights hockey match on Monday, 30 October and looked as stunning as ever with her sons.

Just last year in 2022, the singer revealed that she has stiff-person syndrome and received an outpouring of love and support from fans and family. Her sister, Claudette, recently opened up about the singer's condition.

Céline Dion makes 1st public appearance at hockey match

Imagine casually watching a hockey match and in comes the gorgeous Céline Dion. This is what happened on Monday night, 30 October when the My Heart Will Go On songstress attended the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights game in Las Vegas with her three sons.

This was a rare occasion, seeing that Céline hasn't been in the public eye in nearly four years, but that night, she went out to support the Montreal Canadiens, her hometown team, and shared the moment on Instagram:

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night."

Fans fawn over Céline Dion

One can imagine how stunned supporters were to see Céline Dion out and about at a hockey game.

In 2022, the singer announced that she was suffering from stiff-person syndrome, a condition that causes stiffness in the torso, arms and legs. Over time, it can progress to causing spasms.

Despite recent photos that left fans concerned, Céline's supporters were happy to see her looking happy and healthy:

sugar_nin fawned over Céline:

"These photos are priceless!! Thank you Céline. Grateful you look so strong, healthy and relaxed. You are missed, but first priority is you and your boys."

thebestess said:

"You look amazing, our hearts are happy to see you!"

yourcelinenews complimented:

"All of you look marvellous and radiant! We are so thankful for you Céline Dion… God bless."

sophie_antoinett responded:

"So good to see you back, I can‘t say how much I am relieved!"

joeduenas90 said:

"This made my day! I'm so happy we can see you again. I am praying for one day to see you back on stage."

juannn.jo was relieved:

"So glad to see you're doing well! Blessings to you and your family, Celine!"

_justkeymarie commented:

"I’m so glad to see you, Celine! Miss you so much."

