Celine Dion has been having many health troubles after getting officially diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)

The iconic singer's sister recently spoke to the media to give fans an update, and she did not have good news

Netizens were heartbroken to hear that the singer has been having a difficult time while living with SPS

Many people were devastated after Celine Dion's health declined. The My Heart Will Go On singer was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

Celine Dion’s sibling gave fans a sad update saying the singer is struggling to find medicine to help her. Image: Instagram/@celinedion/ Getty Images/ Denise Truscello

Supporters expressed their support after news that Celine Dion was suffering from an incurable disease. A recent update from the singer's sibling left Celine Dion lovers concerned.

Celine Dion's latest health status leaves fans worried

Jacaranda FM reported that Celine Dion's sister, Claudette opened up about how the singer is doing with SPS and admitted that it has been difficult. SPS is a neurological disorder that causes muscle spasms triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress.

Why is Celine Dion struggling with Stiff person syndrome

Claudette explained that she moved in with Celine to take care of her. She explained that they have been having challenges finding effective treatment for Celine's pain.

Claudette explained that Celine needs more rest and that the star is trying her best to remain positive.

Fans wish Celine Dion a speedy recovery after sister's update

Many people commented on a post about Celine Dion. People had sweet words hoping she would get well soon in a post.

Fibie Marinkie said:

"Be Strong. Everything is in God's hands. Get Well soon."

Lenie Lenie wrote:

"Oh my Lord you're a fighter Celine be strong."

Nthabiseng Makgopa commented:

"God please help this woman she is in pain."

Randy January Jnr was hopeful:

"Get well Celine, God has plans for you, you will overcome, because you are a fighter."

Lerato Dhladla Sekeleko added:

"May God's grace and mercy locate you Celine and heal you."

