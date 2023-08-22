DJ and actress Thulisile Phongolo has announced that the hacker and swindler issue had been resolved

Thuli P had to put her DJ work on hold after a scammer used her details to steal money from promoters

The former Generations: The legacy actress shared her new booking and contact information on Instagram

DJ Thuli Phongolo announced her comeback after a scammer hacked her contact details. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

DJ and media personality Thulisile Phongolo announced her return to the DJ scene after being hacked of her contact details recently.

Thuli P back in the game

The former Generations: The Legacy actress announced a week ago that she had been hacked. A scammer accessed her contact details and started scamming money from promoters. She warned promoters and potential bookers not to send money and finalise any bookings.

"My bookings phone number has been hacked. Please do not send any money to anyone or proceed with any booking. I am currently not accepting gigs until further notice. We are working on fixing this matter urgently."

Thuli P shares new booking details

The media personality shared her new booking details on Instagram on Sunday, 20 August 2023. Thuli P further shared that she is happy her clients and contacts didn't fall for the scam.

The Instagram post reads:

"The booking issue has been resolved, however, please refer to the email or phone call for queries, only for now, until we are confidently certain that our WhatsApp is safe.

"Thank you for also alerting my team and I via DM or through other means about this matter. We thank you for your understanding and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

See the post here:

@Mamzo116 reacted to Thuli's post:

"Love you T... You are the best neh!"

@Cris_r0nald07 curiously asked:

"what if this account is also hacked"

According to ZiMoja Last year, Thuli's booking details were leaked online by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, revealing that she charges R20 000 per set. This fee excludes travelling expenses, business class flight bookings for and economy flight bookings for her manager.

She also demands two bottles of Moët & Chandon Nectar champagne, one Remy Martin VSOP, mixers and a hubbly bubbly.

Source: Briefly News