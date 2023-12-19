Canadian Singer Celine Dione has lost control over her muscles as she continues to battle with Stiff-person syndrome

The star announced a year ago that she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

Many fans around the world wished Celine Dion a speedy recovery and that they are keeping her in their prayers

Canadian singer Celine Dion has fans worried about her recent health update, which her sister Claudette Dion announced.

Celine Dion loses control over her muscles

Celine Dion's sister has regularly updated the singer's fans on her health condition. Recently, Claudette shared with 7 Jours that her sister has lost control over her muscles.

She said:

"She doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'

"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

Celine's other sister, Linda, lives with her in Las Vegas, America, as she receives care from doctors specialising in stiff-person syndrome.

Fans wish Celine a speedy recovery

Shortly after the news of the star's health was shared, many of her fans around the world wished her a speedy recovery, and they also said they would be keeping her in their prayers:

@Am_Blujay shared:

"Prayers up to Celine Dion who can no longer control certain body movements due to her battle with stiff-person syndrome."

@BrandyLegion wrote:

"Sending our love to the legendary Celine Dion."

@ConnorLounsbury said:

"Céline Dion in our hearts right now."

@CrystalUju responded:

"I love and adore Céline Dion so much. To know her battle with stiff-person syndrome is worsening breaks my hearts. Praying for the Queen, you’re so strong and so loved."

@FlawsofCouture mentioned:

"I love Celine Dion so much. I pray she’s doing well."

@lnspiredbytori commented:

"Praying for Celine Dion. Love you mother."

@KKagasheki responded:

"Our prayers are with you, Celine."

