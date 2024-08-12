Malome Vector was laid to rest in Lesotho after a tragic accident on the N1 highway on July 24, which also claimed the lives of director Da Mos and Lizwi Wokuqala

The funeral service, held at Roma Christ The King High School in Maseru, was attended by fans, family, and colleagues who gathered to pay their final respects

A video shared on X of Malome Vector's casket being transported to his final resting place left social media users emotional

Videos and pictures from Malome Vector's funeral and burial have been circulating on social media. The hitmaker died after their car crashed with a truck in the Free State last month.

A video of Malome Vector's casket has gone viral on social media.

Malome Vector laid to rest

Popular artist Malome Vector, real name Bokang Moleli, was laid to rest over the weekend in Lesotho. Malome Vector died in a tragic accident on the N1 on 24 July. The star died alongside fellow artists director Da Mos and Lizwi Wokuqala.

According to TimesLIVE, Malome Vector was laid to rest on Saturday after a funeral service at the football ground at Roma Christ The King High School in Maseru, Lesotho. Scores of the star's fans, family, friends and colleagues thronged the venue to pay their final respects.

Video of Malome Vector's casket leaves fans emotional

A user with the handle @_LeratoMabuzaM shared a video of the star's casket being transported to his final resting place on the microblogging platform X. The video left social media users emotional. The video's caption read:

"Bokang Justice Moleli, a.k.a Malome Vector, going to his final resting place. Farewell Boksie."

@uNjandini_ said:

"This is heartbreaking 💔😢"

@LieketsengLent3 wrote:

"My home boy 🥹, May He Rest In Heavenly Peace 🙏🏾🤍 🕊️"

@tazyturn said:

"Tau ea 🇱🇸 . This is a huge loss to the industry."

@justMakhura added:

"Death has yet swallowed another legend, may his soul rest in peace 🕊️"

Puleng Phoofolo breaks her silence after surviving accident that killed Malome Vector

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that up-and-coming singer Puleng Phoofolo has broken her silence after surviving the car accident that claimed the lives of fellow musician Malome Vector, director Da Mos and Lizwi Wokuqala. The star said she is grateful to be alive.

Puleng Phoofolo has finally spoken out after escaping death by a whisker after surviving the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala and Da Mos last week.

