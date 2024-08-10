A Polokwane artist showed off his talent and made a glass portrait of the late Connie Chiume

The gentleman paid attention to detail and made the portrait perfect, his work was impeccable

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed by the young man's talent

A talented artist made a gorgeous cracked glass portrait of Connie Chiume. Images: @conniechiume, @sk_original_rsa

Source: Instagram

A Polokwane artist stunned with his glass portrait of the late actress, Connie Chiume.

In a video he posted on his TikTok account, @sk_original_art shared his stunning craft. He made a glass portrait of Connie Chiume whose death stunned Mzansi.

The veteran actress passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, 06 August 2024. She passed away at the hospital. Her family shared the news on social media. There have been no further details regarding the cause of death. Connie's family spokesperson, Percy Vilakazi said the details surrounding the actresse's funeral will be announced in due time.

Man makes glass portrait of Connie Chiume

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers commend the gent for his talent

The video raked over 40k likes, with many stunning the man's talent and sharing their memories of Chiume.

@Ratu said:

"Connie Chiume was a born actress 👌acting was running through her veins."

@Songz expressed:

"Rasta can rest now, here is proper art🔥🔥."

@ma_eizy asked:

"How much do you charge for that I wanna do one for my late dad."

@Melrose🎯 commented:

"You're the best gita, may your craft keep on growing🙏💐."

@Uyapo Kubanji said:

"Beautiful stuff brother...Mam Sonto is a LEGEND 4L...one of the best actors the older she got the better she got at acting."

Source: Briefly News