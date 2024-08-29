Toya Delazy criticised the government's focus on black migrants while allowing white foreigners more leniency following an operation that apprehended over 120 illegal immigrants in Durban

Toya Delazy expressed her support for Zimbabwean nationals facing expulsion, offering potential job opportunities to those affected

She condemned the actions of Zulu men for targeting other black individuals while ignoring white supremacists

UK-based South African artist Toya Delazy has offered to assist Zimbabwean nationals who are being chased out of South Africa. Toya's post comes after the reports of an operation to apprehend illegal foreign nationals in Durban.

Toya Delazy has offered to help Zimbabwean nationals in SA. Image: @toyadelazy

Toya Delazy shares thoughts about immigrants in SA

The musician responded to the reports that more than 120 illegal immigrants were arrested in Durban.

Taking to her X page, the Zulu princess blasted the government for focusing on black migrants while allowing white foreigners to do as they please in South Africa. She said:

"This habit in 🇿🇦 of abusing Black foreigners in indie trade & not giving the same energy to white foreigners needs to be discussed. Why the disparity? Our African Brothers are from over the border & our European Brothers are from over the seas, yet you harm the African brother first."

Toya Delazy reaches out to Zimbabweans living in South Africa

In another post, the star called on Zimbabwean nationals being chased from the country to contact her. She noted that she may have job opportunities for them. The post read:

"To all the Zimbabweans being chased out, drop me a message; I may have a job for you. Our Zulu men only show their power when attacking other black fathers & brothers while calling it patriotic, but let white supremacists rule over them. GNU is creating a future of mental slaves."

Jacinta Ngobese says foreigners are doing as they please in Mzansi

Briefly News reported that radio personality Jacinta Ngobese had something to say to South Africans regarding the number of foreigners residing there and what they do here.

The issue of foreigners in South Africa is becoming a daily topic among netizens and celebrities. Recently, the award-winning radio personality Jacinta Ngobese shared her concerns regarding foreigners doing as they please.

