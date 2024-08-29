The award-winning radio personality Jacinta Ngobese recently weighed in on foreigners living in South Africa

The Vuma FM radio presenter said that South Africans need to wake up as foreigners are taking their jobs

She further mentioned that the state of the country is making her very uncomfortable and that these foreigners are dominating most of the industries

Radio personality Jacinta Ngobese had something to say to South Africans regarding the number of foreigners residing there and what they do here.

Jacinta Ngobese says foreigners are doing as they please in Mzansi

The issue of foreigners in South Africa is becoming a daily topic among netizens and celebrities. Recently, the award-winning radio personality Jacinta Ngobese shared her concerns regarding foreigners doing as they please.

According to TshisaLIVE, Ngobese urged South Africans to wake up as foreign nationals are taking their jobs and dominating most working industries.

She said:

"My sentiment about the state of our country makes me feel uncomfortable that we are living in a country where certain industries are dominated by foreign nationals while citizens of this country are rooted in unemployment and spend their precious time drinking, smoking, doing drugs, gossiping about someone who's making a difference in their own lives — it's heartbreaking."

She further mentioned that she is not xenophobic but is trying to get netizens to wake up and see the state of the country and how employees hire foreigners and not them. She also said that this is beginning to worry her:

"What kind of country is that? Where partying and acting wealthy is a norm while people are struggling. There's high unemployment but there are people from different parts of the world who are here and working. It doesn't make any sense, what's happening in South Africa."

Chidimma Adetshina claims South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's statement that she's proudly South African.

Her comment sparked outrage among netizens, with some bashing her over her identity.

