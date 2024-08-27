Kere 'Popeye' Nyawo recently weighed in on the controversial topic of foreigners taking jobs from South Africans

The veteran actor claims that immigrants are not stealing opportunities, but are only creating them because they have the necessary skills

His comments sparked a heated debate online, where others bashed Popeye over his statements while others agreed with him

Kere ‘Popeye’ Nyawo bashed the claim that foreign nationals are taking jobs from South Africans. Images keremosesnyawo

Source: Instagram

Kere Nyawo recently shook the table in an interview when he claimed that foreigners weren't stealing jobs from South Africans.

Kere Nyawo speaks on foreigners allegedly stealing local jobs

Following the ongoing unrest in various parts of South Africa where locals forcefully had foreign-owned spaza shops closed down, this has heightened locals' demands for stricter national security with regard to foreign nationals.

As the case of Chidimma Adetshina's identity and fraud case develops, the conversation around illegal immigrants has again become the main topic of discussion, and actor, Kere 'Popeye' Nyawo, shared his thoughts on it.

In an interview with David Mashabela posted by ThisIsColbert, the veteran actor claimed that contrary to popular belief, foreigners were not taking jobs from South Africans, but were instead using their skills to create opportunities.

Popeye said if the government and education system focused on skills development, South Africans would be self-sufficient and help the country move forward:

"South Africans like to say, 'Foreigners are taking our jobs.' Foreigners are not taking their jobs; they are creating their own jobs in South Africa because they've seen a market."

This echoes DJ Zinhle's sentiments on the lack of skills in South Africa that, unfortunately, was not received as she had hoped.

Mzansi weighs in on Kere Nyawo's statement

Netizens called Kere Nyawo a "popeye" and bashed him for not standing with South Africans:

Mandla_Sobethu added:

"In a few years, he will be asking for donations. I do not take actors seriously shame."

TawanaM14 said:

"Now it makes sense why Spinach was always with him."

bushy_cor wrote:

"Wait until they start flooding his industry."

Yanda_yandiswa posted:

"And that’s why we prefer Spinach."

ReubenManiac responded:

"Kanti this popeye is dumb?"

Meanwhile, others agreed with his statements:

LugileK posted:

"He is making a lot of sense."

FootballStage_1 said:

"He is being honest."

Bendeepmaphage wrote:

"Speaking the simple truth."

cole_skai posted:

"We are not ready to hear this."

KeTebza5 responded:

"Facts on facts and the truth hurts."

Chidimma Adetshina claims South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's statement that she's proudly South African.

Her comment sparked outrage among netizens, with some bashing her over her identity.

