Two iconic South African actresses, Thembi Mtshali and Leleti Khumalo, received lifetime achievement awards

The stars were honoured at the second annual Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Awards recently

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the actresses shared, and this one serves as affirmation that they are doing something right

Thembi Mtshali and Leleti Khumalo are very familiar faces on our TV screens. The actresses were recently awarded prestigious awards to mark their success in South African television.

Thembi Mtshali and Leleti Khumalo were honoured with lifetime achievement trophies. Image: Supplied

Leleti Khumalo and Thembi Mtshali receive prestigious awards

Highly talented actresses Mzansi actresses Thembi Mtshali and Leleti Khumalo were recipients of the Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Awards. The stars have cemented their names as one of the most talented and prolific actresses in Mzansi local TV.

The award ceremony, now in its second year, took place on Wednesday, 28 August, at the Market Theatre in Newtown.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the actresses said their achievements affirm them and motivate them to continue telling meaningful stories.

Duma Ndlovu hails the actresses

The Executive Producer of Word of Mouth Picture, Duma Ndlovu, shared that stars of Thembi and Leleti's calibre need to be recognised as this is a way to keep the industry alive.

Ndlovu also mentioned that "Creativity is the heartbeat of the industry."

The actresses hope their art and storytelling continue touching and inspiring people.

Leleti first broke into the scene with her iconic role in Sarafina! Thembi Mtshali broke into the scene with her role in Sgudi 'Snaysi and has been doing her thing for decades.

Thembi Nyandeni receives the Lifetime Shero Award

In a previous report from Briefly News, One of South Africa's more celebrated actresses, Thembi Nyandeni, received the Lifetime Shero Achievement Award at the Gagasi 8th Shero Awards. Nyandeni is mainly known for her aggressive character as Mkabayi Zungu on the now canned Isibaya.

These awards aim to recognise women excelling in diverse fields, and Nyandeni's recognition is just an affirmation of her wonderful contributions to the arts.

Social media users praised Nyandeni, and many expressed their excitement, saying she deserves this honour.

