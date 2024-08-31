Chidimma Adetshina vs Miss Kwara: SA Excited to Watch Miss Universe Nigeria Pageant Finale for Free
- Chidimma Adetshina has been having a good run in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, and she is close to the end
- Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant and was scooped up by the other pageant in Nigeria
- The controversial Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria has been a hot topic, especially with the rise of her competition, Ufa Dania
Chidimma Adetshina, former Miss SA finalist and now Miss Taraba, is nearing the end of her beauty pageant queen quest. Chidimma Adetshina bowed out of Miss SA after investigations into citizenship indicated that it was obtained fraudulently.
Chidimma Adetshina is set to face off against other Miss Universe Nigeria beauty Queens and Miss Kwara Ufa Dania is her biggest competition. Many are keen to tune into the finale on 31 August 2024.
Miss Kwara in the Lead in Miss Universe Nigeria surpassing Chidimma, SA Celebrates: "We Are Shaping History"
Miss Universe Nigeria to go live
Miss Universe Nigeria will take place on August 1, 2024, at the Eko Convention Center in Victoria Island, Lagos. The beauty pageant will be live-streamed on YouTube at 8:00 p.m. There will be a R100k cash prize and other sponsored prizes. The window will also advance to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, while the runner-up will be at the supernational pageant in 2025.
SA invested in Miss Universe Nigeria
Many people showed they are keen to see who will win the pageant. South Africans have pledged their support for either Chidimma or Miss Kwara.
lam_miepearl commented:
"Just give Chidinma her win Abeg."
poshispresident wrote:
"South Africans please vote for Chichi for real. Don’t just troll online."
nikki_actor said:
"The last two will be the top two."
ntokozobrianofficial added:
"Chidima 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Eat Them."
catriona_fanspage gushed:
"I see Nigeria's high placement on the Miss Universe stage this year this chichi is."
chineld added:
"Their plan is for Chidimma to actually win😂😂 That’s why they edited her pix well to make her shine alone 💀 ."
Mzansi supports Miss Kwara more than Chichi
Social media has been buzzing since the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina accepted the offer to join the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after withdrawing from Miss SA.
Recently, many South Africans have shifted their support from Chidimma to Miss Kwara, whose real name is Ufa Dania. The news and gossip page MDNews posted on its Twitter (X) page that Dania received more from Mzansi than Chidimma.
