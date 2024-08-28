Chidimma Adetshina revealed that she cried herself to sleep over her identity issues

The former Miss South Africa contestant recently joined the Miss Universe Nigeria contest after her fraud case intensified

The investigation into her mother is in full swing; meanwhile, the beauty queen continues to fight for the crown in Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina says her identity issue took a toll on her. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina claims that her identity crisis took a toll on her and that she cried herself to sleep most nights.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on her identity issue

As the investigation into the alleged identity fraud committed by Chidimma Adetshina's mother continues, the former Miss South Africa contestant spoke about the damage it did to her.

Briefly News previously reported that the beauty queen was fighting for her identity and wanted to raise awareness of inclusivity and diversity.

According to Daily Post, Chichi spoke about the misfortunes of her identity crisis and how she managed to navigate the negativity:

"It has been a long journey, hard at times. I would cry myself to sleep, asking, ‘Why me?’. I had to shift my perspective to see potential greatness emerging from these challenges."

After joining Miss Universe Nigeria amid the backlash, Chidimma rose to the top of the most-voted-for contestants and is predicted to win the contest.

Mzansi reacts to footage from Miss Universe Nigeria

South Africans have been closely following Miss Universe Nigeria since Chidimma's entry and were in stitches after seeing some behind-the-scenes footage.

The pageant takes its contestants through a camp ahead of the competition, and a photo from one of the press briefings convinced Mzansi that the contest was nothing more than a low-budget show.

This after South Africans were criticised by Nigerians for mistreating Chichi, where some people from Naija claimed that their country was more superior, and Mzansi did not forget to remind them.

Mzansi shifts support from Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mzansi's reactions to Miss Kwara, one of the contestants in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Mzansi has seemingly shifted its support from Chidimma Adetshina to Kwara after Nigerians apparently criticised her plus-size figure.

