NaakMusiQ is gearing up for his headlining show at an exclusive and luxurious beach party

The famous actor/ musician will take over Doha, Qatar, alongside other entertainers as they ring in the summertime

This after the release of Naak's new single, and fans can't wait to finally see him live

NaakMusiQ was announced as the headlining act for a beach party in Doha, Qatar. Images: iamnaakmusiq

NaakMusiQ is getting ready to jet off to Qatar after being announced as the headlining act for an exclusive beach party.

NaakMusiQ headlines Qatar beach party

NaakMusiQ is one booked and busy gent, and if he's not bagging huge endorsement deals, he's being booked for cool shows all around the world.

Having recently dropped some new music, Naak's fans in the Middle East will finally get to hear what he's been cooking at the upcoming Hilton Hotel beach party in Doha, Qatar.

In a post shared by hub_entertainmment, the international DJ was revealed as the headlining act for the anticipated beach party happening on 27 September 2024.

He will be supported by DJ Legacy and the show is expected to be one for the books:

"At the beach, life is different. Time doesn’t move hour to hour but mood to moment; let the sun set, and let’s refresh with the sounds from @iamnaakmusiq all the way from South Africa, supported by @djlegacy.official."

Mzansi shows love to NaakMusiQ

Fans are impressed by Naak's work ethic and wished him well on his show:

djstavo was excited:

"Let's goooo!"

biggypops_dj said:

"I wish I could attend a show with you on the lineup sometime. You've been an inspiration since. Big up!"

songezwasosolious9 cheered:

"Yeeyeee!"

NaakMusiQ shows off video with dad

In more NaakMusiQ updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actor/ musician's cute video with his father.

Fans gushed at the pair's apparent bond, while many were stunned by their uncanny resemblance, saying Naak was truly his dad's son:

rich_dux said:

"That man knew what the hell he was doing; he created himself. He just needed a female to give birth to his younger self, nothing more."

