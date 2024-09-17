The late legendary actor Darlington's funeral service details have been announced, and it will take place in Johannesburg

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, 19 September 2024, at the Soweto Theatre

Mapaputsi's funeral service will take place at the Uncle Tom's Community Centre in Soweto on Saturday, 14 September 2024

TV legend Darlington Michaels will be laid to rest this weekend. Image: @zimoja

Source: UGC

South African TV legend Bab' Darlington 'Papa G' Micheals will be laid to rest this coming weekend. The Isidingo star passed away on Friday, 13 September 2024.

Funeral and memorial service details of late Papa G have been announced

The South African legendary actor's death has saddened many netizens as most grew up watching him on TV. The star allegedly died of a fatal stroke.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has announced the details of the late Darlington 'Papa G' Michaels' funeral and memorial services on social media.

Michaels' memorial service will be held on Thursday, 19 September 2024, at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, South of Johannesburg. His funeral service will take place on Saturday, 21 September, at Uncle Tom's Community Centre in Soweto West. Then, he will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.

Phil posted the picture with the full details on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"RIP: Memorial and funeral service details of the late actor Darlington Michaels #RIPDarlingtonMichaels #RIPPapaG."

See the post below:

What you need to know about Darlington Michaels

George Zamdela, whose real name is Darlington Michaels, is a seasoned South African actor best known for his portrayal of Papa G in the SABC3 series Isidingo. He has played this role for 16 years since 1998. Zamdela was born on 1 August 1970 on a farm in Johannesburg.

Michaels studied in the city but has kept details about his education private. Despite lacking formal theatrical training, his natural talent has earned him widespread recognition.

Born Teboho Ndarana in Pimville, Soweto, Darlington Michaels was raised in a culturally diverse household with a Lesotho-born mother and a father from East London. Michaels’ journey into the arts began during South Africa’s apartheid years, which were marked by political unrest.

Khabonina Khubeka pays tribute to Papa G

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khabonina Qubeka spoke on the recent passing of veteran TV actor Darlington Michaels.

Khabonina Qubeka shared a sweet post that allowed fans to reflect on Darlington Michaels' passing. The two act alongside one another in Isidingo, and their characters leave lasting memories in fans' lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News