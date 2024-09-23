The South African actress Zandi Nhlapho landed herself in hot water as she got dragged by another company

Pendigo Trade and Invest have decided to sue the actress and her agency after she refused to pay for the office equipment she hired

It was also mentioned that the media personality owed the company more than R190K

The South African veteran media personality Zandi Nhlapo landed herself in trouble with Itec Finance company.

Zandi Nhlapo gets sued after failing to pay for office equipment

The former Imbewu: The Seed actress Zandi Nhlapo is also one of the local celebrities a private company has dragged for failing to pay due to the business.

According to Sunday World, the actress recently found herself in hot water after an Itec Finance Company, Pendigo Trade and Invest, sued her for failing to pay for the office equipment she and her agency hired from them.

The ITEC Finance company filed a default judgment against the star and her agency after she failed to pay just under R300K in rental fees. It was also mentioned that Pendigo Trade and Invest demanded that Nhlapo return the equipment she hired.

The court papers shared with the publication [ Sunday World] detailed precisely how much Zandi owed the company.

The paper read:

"The first defendant, as of May 25, 2023, is in arrears in the amount of R115 837.03. The future rentals payable in terms of the agreement and the terms of the plaintiff’s election as set out above amount to R79 001. The total amount outstanding by the first defendant to the plaintiff is the amount of R194 838.08 plus interest..."

When the publication asked the veteran TV presenter for a comment, she didn't respond.

