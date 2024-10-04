Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa shared how much he wished his parents were alive to witness his success as an actor

The award-winning star said his parents wanted him to take up acting as a hobby and not as a career

He is now nominated for a South African Film and Television Award (Saftas) and thriving

One of South Africa's most notable actors, Clement Maosa, recently revealed how much his parents wanted him to take a different career path.

'Skeem Saam' actor Clement Maosa revealed why his parents wanted him to take up acting as a hobby. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

Clement Maosa on almost taking acting as a hobby

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa revealed to Snl that his parents wanted him to take up acting as a hobby and not necessarily as a career.

Maosa said they did not consider acting a serious career and told him to do it as a hobby. He took it seriously, though, and studied film and production at Wits University.

"They said, 'You are either going to be a doctor or a lawyer'. That’s how I ended up studying Bachelor of Laws (LLB)," Clement was quoted saying.

Maosa shared how he always wanted to make his parents proud and that when he achieved something, he always wished that they were present.

Clement nominated for multiple awards

Now, Clement is thriving in the acting industry and has been nominated at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). He is up for the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap Opera (Skeem Saam.)

This year, the 36-year-old star celebrated bagging multiple award nominations at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series and Celebrity Personality of the Year.

On Instagram, he wrote: "This season has been nothing short of incredible. I honestly don’t have any words except THANK YOU! I just wish my parents were still here to witness this milestone. To everyone who believes in and supports me, KEA LEBOGA."

Source: Briefly News