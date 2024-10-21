The South African House Music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo has come forward to defend himself from trending claims

The star defended himself after he was accused of being rude to other artists in the entertainment industry

The star came forward to share that he is a humble human being and that he respects everyone

Oscar Mbo mentioned that he is a humble person. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

The South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo has made headlines on social media after recently topping the trending list.

Oscar Mbo defends himself amid being labelled a rude man

The Yes God hitmaker Oscar Mbo, whose real name is Mbongeni Ndlovu, was the talk of the town on social media for a while now after Makhadzi accused him of sabotaging her performance at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival.

Recently, according to Fakazanews, the South African DJ and music producer came forward to defend himself after being dragged and labelled a rude person as allegedly rude to other artists in the entertainment industry.

In defence of himself, Oscar Mbo made it known to people that he isn't rude and that he sees himself as a very humble gent who respects everyone.

He said:

"I’m a humble guy, I respect people and there’s a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later but truth always prevails.

"Event organisers gather us under one roof to trade. They control the shows, time slots, and overall operations. Therefore, their input would help clarify many show-related issues, preventing artists from fighting."

Oscar Mbo relocates company offices

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo finding his company, Ashmed Hour Records, a new office space and received praise from supporters:

His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, congratulated him:

"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!"

Source: Briefly News