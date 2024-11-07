The Umkhokha: The Curse cast and crew members have allegedly not been paid their October salaries

This is reportedly due to a cashflow issue that the production house, Rhythm World Productions, is facing

South Africa is disappointed by this news, saying this has become a norm in the acting industry

'Umkhokha: The Curse' salaries have allegedly not received their October salaries. Image: @umkhokha_mzansi

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has announced that the cast members of the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela Umkhokha are yet to receive their October salaries.

More on Umkhokha's financial constraints

Blogger Phil Mphela took to X to share the daunting news of cast and crew members having to wait even longer for their salaries.

"No payment for Umkhokha cast & crew. According to a letter sent by Rhythm World Productions yesterday to Umkhokha - The Curse cast and crew, October 2024 salaries will be delayed. The production company says it has cash flow challenges and will pay once they have received funds."

In a letter sent out to the team, the COO stated that monies would be paid once funds were reflected in their bank accounts.

"This memo serves to inform you of a delay in the end of October payments due to challenges with cash fiow. Please be advised that payments will be effected as soon as the funds are received.

"Kindly accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. We further note the level of stress at the late notification may cause."

Mzansi reacts with shock to the news

Netizens had quite a lot to say to the news of a new group of actors once again not being paid their monies.

@mnm_meya sighed:

"The acting industry is rough neh. Gayton McKenzie please pull a rabbit out of a hat for them."

@Pablo_mzansi exclaimed:

"Come on, Rhythm World, how about their monthly bills? Car payment? School fees? Bond? Wifi? Life policies? Food groceries? Are they supposed to delay that, too?"

@Zingerr_Burgerr asked:

"This sounds like sabotage at some point 🥺🥺🥺 what is happening with these production houses? 🤔"

@ZiyandaNgcobo questioned:

"Is this in any way linked to the court case that the EP of the show is currently facing?"

@MsLeloB asked:

"This is becoming too common in the TV world … kanti what’s going on?"

@Ayanda35951501 stated:

"At least they were getting paid all along. It's just October. This is the last month the cast and crew worked because the show wrapped shooting for season 2 on the 31st of October, unlike some production companies, which this issue is now a regular every month."

Fans rejoice at Uyajola 9/9's return

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uyajola 9/9 are excited and relieved that the TV show made a return on Sunday, 3 November.

People were more relieved that Jub Jub returned as the host after it was announced that he resigned.

