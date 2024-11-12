The late singer Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana was celebrated for her posthumous 37th birthday

Her family planned a gathering for her in Eastern Cape while her friends and fans organised one in Johannesburg

The Mtukutana family was allegedly against this party in Roodeport, and when they heard it flopped, they rejoiced

It has almost been a year since Afro-soul singer Zahara passed away. On her 37th birthday, her loved ones planned to celebrate her in the best way they knew how; however, one celebration was a big mess.

Two birthday celebrations planned for Zahara's 37thhowever, one flopped. Image: Oupa Bopape

Two birthday parties for an icon

Her fan base, the Zahara Army, planned a party at a pub in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. Her family also planned another celebration in her hometown of East London.

"As planned by the organisers, the artists were billed to sing but did not perform", the news publication quoted the source.

Attending her party in Johannesburg was singer and actress Letoya Makhene, as well as Zahara's former assistant.

Zahara's family not surprised by Joburg party flop

However, not batting an eyelid, Zahara's caring family said they warned the Joburg party planners that they should avoid planning the party.

They had reportedly invited them to the East London party, which they disregarded.

"We told them to come to East London and not host anything in Joburg. What nonsense was that? It serves them right. We were just celebrating her life and did not plan to make a big deal out of it; we were not making any money, but we wanted to gather in her name and celebrate our friend's life," the publication quoted a family member who attended the Eastern Cape celebrations

Family visits Zahara's grave, plays music for 1st time

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Mkutukanas had planned a family gathering for the late Zahara on her birthday.

They started by visiting her grave, wearing matching t-shirts with a loving quote on them. They also told TshisaLIVE that they had been avoiding her music until recently when they visited her final resting place:

"It was our first time listening to her songs since she passed away. We couldn't listen to them without crying. Now, the family was singing along to them."

