Bonang Matheba has been in Botswana's corner this year, celebrating their wins as if it were her own country's

The media personality celebrated the country's soccer team for qualifying for AFCON 2025

The soccer matches will take place in Morocco, and fans are super amped for them

Bonang Matheba is Botswana's proudest cheerleader. The media personality recently cheered for the country after it qualified for the AFCON tournaments this week.

Bonang Matheba is praising Botswana for qualifying for AFCON 2025. Image: ER Lombard

Bonang hails Botswana after victory

The qualified teams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been announced. The games will be held in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Botswana secured its spot in the competition as the last of two teams to make the cut. To celebrate, Botswana took to X (Twitter) to praise the team and share a gif.

Bonang Matheba has been in Botswana's corner numerous times this year.

Mzansi and Batswana celebrate together

This momentous occasion called for a celebration among the two nations on social media.

@SenabyeGe laughed:

"Country of the year award goes to Botswana! 😂"

@Zigar_te exclaimed:

"Botswana, we are within!"

@Its_MsKery cried:

"It has been such a historic year for us 😭🙏"

@KgomotsoPene observed:

"The way you are celebrating our wins with us, tla Botswana hlemma."

@It_Girl_Vanessa praised:

"Thank you Queen B ❤️ you’ve been so supportive."

@nkgaks4 said:

"We are winning this year 2024. We are having change in every way."

Bonang celebrates Botswana electing new president

Earlier this year, Bonang was in celebratory mode after elections in Botswana. Bonang said Botswana officially won 2024 with this major victory in their country's history after kicking out the ruling party.

Duma Boko, leader of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), defeated the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which is led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

"Botswana wins 2024!" Bonang exclaimed.

Bonang co-hosts international event with Billy Porter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba did an effortless job in co-hosting The Earthshot Prize Awards 2024.

The star dazzled at the ceremony, which was held in Cape Town alongside Billy Porter and Nomzamo Mbatha, who also attended.

