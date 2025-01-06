Amapiano hitmaker Lady Du recently celebrated her partner on his birthday with a sweet message

The singer shared a picture of her baby daddy on her Instagram account on Sunday, 5 January

The fan-favourite artist also shared a video of her husband and their daughter dancing on his birthday

Lady Du Pens pens a beautiful birthday message to her husband. Images: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, recently penned a sweet birthday message to her husband and daughter's father.

“Today is my favourite person’s birthday, to my ride or die, father of my baby (Mia), my business partner, bestfriend, diary, advisor, yho the list Goes on, thank you for not giving up on me, thank you for remaining sooo humble, thank you for pushing me, for listening, for pausing your life to carry mine, for being my shoulder to cry on, our break was needed,” she wrote.

She also reveals in her post that God brought back her husband as the man that was truly designed for her.

The singer's announcement comes after she ended her engagement with former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza in 2022.

Their breakup comes after Mxakaza proposed to the singer in early 2021. uZuma Yi hitmaker took to social media that year to share just how much she values her relationship with Mxakaza.

Lady Du also took to her Instagram account on Sunday,5 January to share a video of her husband and daughter dancing.

"For a very shy person lol he really tried. Mia forced him to join the challenge and asked that I post them. He’s smiling because he is so uncomfortable. Now you see my daughter’s real twin," she wrote.

Lady Du penniless

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the musician Lady Du jokingly said she was broke after buying her third property.

"Yesterday I bought my 3rd property for a 3rd franchise! From all the money I made with booking and shows. I bought 2, 10 hectors of land in two different cities to build more businesses. Right now, I'm broke, but I'm proud of myself. To all the people that are a part of my growth, I thank you. Izandla zidlula ekhanda," she wrote on her Instagram account.

