Popular twins Andile and Anele Mbere, known as the Major League DJz, celebrated their 34th birthday, leaving fans stunned as many believed they were older

Fans commented on their long music career, with some jokingly questioning if their age was accurate due to their industry longevity

The duo joins other stars like Nkosazana Daughter, whose real age also surprised fans during her recent birthday celebration

The Major League DJz celebrated another trip around the sun, but fans are still shocked about their age. Many admitted that they thought the famous twins were older.

Fans have reacted to Major League DJz's age. Image: Mohammed Mahama

Source: Getty Images

Major League DJz's real age revealed

Mzansi's popular music producers, The Major League DJz's fans, could not believe how young they still are. Many commented about the stars, real names Andile and Anele Mbere's age after their recent birthday.

The Major League DJz are not the only celebrities who have shocked fans with their actual age. Fans recently gasped when singer Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The twins have been in the industry for a while and have reached major milestones, like signing with Atlantic Records in 2022. According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the stars celebrated their 34th birthday. Take a look at the post below:

Major League DJz age shocks fans

Social media users admitted that they thought the stars were a bit older. Many said the two have been in the game for long, and they assumed they would be in their 40s.

@nolomoifa said:

"34? Not 43? 💀💀"

@NiniMthimkulu commented:

"No ways, maybe 44. They have been around for so long."

@tumimashabela wrote:

"34, is that a music age like in sports age? Google says they started music in 2008, which means they were 17, making them 34 in 2025. Thought these were grandpa's coz they have been around forever 😄"

DJ Zinhle celebrates 42nd birthday, fans rave over her beauty

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans are impressed by how well DJ Zinhle has taken care of herself after learning how old she was.

DJ Zinhle recently marked another trip around the sun and had fans doing a double-take after she revealed her age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News