American comedian Tiffany Haddish has responded to South African influencer Jabu McDonald’s post

McDonald trended on social media over the weekend when he compared Issa Rae and Haddish

South Africans took to McDonald’s post to react to his viral post about the American actresses

Tiffany Haddish responds to SA influencer. Image: @tiffanyhaddish

South African influencer Jabu McDonald had social media buzzing this weekend when he revealed that Insecure actress Issa Rae is a better actress than Tiffany Haddish.

The entertainment commentator found himself trending when he added that Rae is funnier than the American comedian and Girls Trip actress.

The South African entertainment commentator revealed on his X account on Sunday, 12 January:

"This might be controversial, but Issa Rae is a better actor and funnier than Tiffany Haddish. Honestly, I wish Issa had taken her place in Girls Trip," he wrote.

To which Haddish replied on Monday:

"Dang, did I do something to you?"

Mcdonald also revealed on social media that he apologised to the actress and feels bad.

Mzansi reacts to Jabu Mcdonald's post

@TalentNyonie replied:

"You are too heavy for the streets. Did she just Dm you?"

@LucaGuadagnegro

"Sorry but if we’re being real the list is long for black actors/comedians funnier than Tiffany Haddish."

@price0fwoke

"I know y’all don’t like Tiffany anymore but y’all don’t have to act like she was bad in Girls Trip. She was the highlight of the movie."

@STHABZ_MKHIZE

"My problem is that you think Tiffany is an actress."

@maintishe replied:

"I wouldn’t have wanted Issa saying all that unnecessary wild sh*t lmao. She’s not ratchet funny, she’s awkward funny. They would’ve had to rework the script for her. But I definitely would’ve loved her in it, just in a role more tailored for her."

@Thuli_kaNtuli said:

"Shame, man. Apologize. Celebrities are human, too."

Tiffany Haddish receives backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish received backlash on social media for expressing her surprise at seeing a supermarket in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The actress explained her shock on social media and stated that the American media portrayals led her to believe African food markets were primarily outdoors with livestock and unsanitary conditions.

