Music producer DJ Maphorisa posted a video snippet of him shooting the music video for Ng’bolekeni

In the pending music video, he will feature legendary TV actors Popeye and Spinach, and it is likely to have a 90s or earlier theme

A fan noticed that he looked older than she usually does, saying he is ageing, while others lauded him for recognising the iconic actors

DJ Maphorisa shot the music video for 'Ng’bolekeni'. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Getty Images

DJ Maphorisa was busy shooting the music video for his latest offering. Fans, however, noticed something a bit odd about him.

Ex Zone 14 actors on DJ Maphorisa's music video

X user @sibusi93899 pointed out that DJ Maphorisa looks a bit older.

"Why does it seem like DJ Maphorisa is ageing? Why does he look like a soldier from Congo?"

XAmapiano blog page @TheYanosUpdate posted the video on X:

DJ Maphorisa recently caused a stir online when he spoke about who put him on Amapiano. It was Afrobeats singer Wiz Kid, but Phori explained that he showed interest in the genre when they heard it play in a club in Pretoria, which made him pursue it.

Mzansi offers varying opinions about DJ Maphorisa's music

Netizens are divided by DJ Maphorisa's trending video with one person saying the song is not good. Others hailed him for putting the legendary actors on a music video.

@Nomonde_chom joked:

"DJ Maphorisa is bored, and he is taking it out on us."

@nsbusiso800 hailed Phoris:

"Beeg ups to ama grootman. Shootout. Let's plug each other fam."

@TMNLMNKRL hated on Phori's song:

"This song is rubbish maan."

@_2020Virgin exclaimed:

"These grootmans are such a brand!"

@ponky_david stated:

"These grootmans from Zone 14 are such legends. Shout out to Phori."

@Mratsi_shenge said:

"Spinach and Popayi !!! My God."

