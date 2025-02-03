Skomota's DJing video went viral, showing the popular TikTok dancer impressing fans with his skills behind the decks

Social media users reacted with laughter, praising his confidence and joking about his impact on the DJing profession

Fans applauded his versatility, with some humorously comparing him to Black Coffee and others acknowledging the support from those around him

Skomota is definitely a jack of all trades. The popular TikTok dancer recently stunned fans when he showed off his DJing skills at an event.

Skomota shows off his impressive DJing skills. Image: SACelebUpdates

Skomota's DJing video goes viral

Skomota has been dominating the South African entertainment scene with his incredible talents. the star who rose to prominence for his unmatched dance moves at events also has a way with the ladies. The Limpopo-based media personality has also been spotted getting cosy with some ladies on various occasions.

A video of the star behind the decks recently left fans rolling on the floor with laughter. The clip was shared on X by a user with the handle @Zikamnyamane with the caption:

"DJ Skomota 🤧🔥🔥"

Fans react to Skomota's DJing skills

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video. Many laughed at how Skomota seemed serious while showing off his skills on the decks.

@MzamoDudula wrote:

"This profession is not respected at all."

@SirBruno12 commented:

"Two usb drives were spotted on a pioneer deck. We jive and never judge🤫🤣🤣"

@King_Cofii said:

"Man of many talents 😂"

@Tladi_BSE wrote:

"The fact that he is playing without a monitor... +100 for Dj Skomota."

@iamVentWELL_SA said:

"Black Coffee was seen Shaking 🙌🙌🙌"

@Gumption1v added:

"People around him are trying so hard for him. Credits to them all."

@kaylowdsi wrote:

"We watch, listen, and not judge... As long as people from Limpopop are happy."

Fans shared hilarious reactions to Skomota's DJing skills. Image: @MDNNews

