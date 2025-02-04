South African actor Thabiso Rammusi spoke about his character on Showmax's hit series Adulting

Now in its final season, Adulting explores the friendship dynamics among four men, and how they navigate through life

Rammusi's role is Mpho, now a divorced man with three children, and he speaks about the evolution of the playboy

Thabiso Rammusi recently opened up about his role on Showmax's Adulting Season 3, Mpho and how he has evolved throughout the seasons

Thabiso Rammusi opens up about 'Adulting Season 3' and Mpho's troublesome character. Image: @thabisorammusi

Did Mpho finally learn from his mistakes?

Thabiso Rammusi brings the character of Mpho to life. In the hit Showmax series, Mpho is a divorced father of three who has to deal with two baby mamas. However, with the situation he is in now, he realised that he needs to change his way.

Speaking about his character, Thabiso Rammusi said the change was imminent and that Mpho realised this the hard way.

"He realised the gravity of his mistakes and after experiencing the void of divorce, Mpho knows he must change. The absence of family and unity weighs heavily on him; simple moments like coming home to an empty, cold house take their toll," he said.

Rammusi said Mpho is now working on mending the fences with his children and also dealing with life's troubles. He said Mpho will show a different side to him as he works on his past troubles as well.

Thabiso Rammusi shares insights on his role on 'Adulting Season 3' as Mpho. Image: @thabiso_rammusi

How Mpho becomes Bonga's close friend

With Bonga, played by Thembinkosi Mthembu, getting married, he looks to Mpho for marital advice. This is because Moho has experience with marriage.

"It’s an interesting shift," Mpho says, "Bonga, who previously helped his friends financially now needs support," he added.

Rammusi shares that they grow closer and their bond becomes tighter.

