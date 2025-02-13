Mama Joy faced backlash for posting selfies from Kaizer Chiefs supporter Mum Sarah’s funeral, with fans accusing her of clout-chasing

The controversial superfan, who is shifting allegiance from Royal AM to Mamelodi Sundowns, has been trending for the wrong reasons

Social media users criticized her for making the funeral about herself

Mama Joy has come under fire for her recent posts. The controversial superfan was accused of chasing clout when she shared pictures from a funeral she attended.

Mama Joy has been criticised for taking selfies at a funeral. Image: @mamajoy_chauke and FADEL SENNA/AFP

Mama Joy's posts land her in hot water

Mama Joy is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The media personality has been trying to find a new football team to support amid MaMkhize's Royal AM's woes.

Although she seems to be leaning more towards Mamelodi Sundowns, Mama Joy recently attended a Kaizer Chief's supporter identified as Mum Sarah's funeral. Taking to her X page, Mama Joy shared a few selfies she took while attending the event. She captioned the post.

"Rest in Peace Mum Sarah ⁦@KaizerChiefs."

Fans react to Mama Joy's post

Mama Joy's post did not sit well with her followers. Just like when she commented about Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce, fans felt she made it about herself.

@Mafa6232 commented:

"So why are you sharing your pics instead of the deceased?🤔🤔🤔"

@g_mapaya wrote:

"I have been seeing a lot of RIP for Kaizer Chiefs fans lately. Does this have anything to do with the team results?"

@sebonego_82 said:

"Mam Sarah was working for chiefs a very respectful old lady ❤️Rip mama."

@Charles_Kul added:

"Aii wena wa bora maan."

@Ncibana said:

"Now you are our national supporter keep it up."

@Nokulungisa_RGM wrote:

"That's inappropriate."

Mama Joy's post has received mixed reactions from fans. Image: FADEL SENNA/AFP

Mama Joy says she's ready to defend SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy has expressed that she is ready to go to battle to defend South Africa. The popular sports fanatic joined the conversation about South Africa possibly going to war.

Popular media personality Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy recently had fans sharing their mixed reactions with her video about going to war.

