Sjava wanted to help make his fans's girlfriend's Valentine's Day a little extra special by offering to video call them

However, some fans are not buying it and one of them called him out, saying he would rather put in the effort than leave things to Sjava

More people joined in on the post and jokingly gave Sjava the wrong numbers and the wrong names

Sjava's Valentine's Day offer sparked a debate among fans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Umcebo hitmaker Sjava had good intentions for his fans on Valentine's Day. However, his plans seem to have backfired dramatically.

Valentine's Day special for Sjava fans

Singer Sjava was more than willing to give some women an extra special Valentine's Day gift, an impromptu performance from him.

All the men had to do was to send their numbers to Sjava and a short message that they wished to pass on and their favourite song he would like to be sung for them. Sjava said he would deliver this special gift via video call.

The post reads:

"Send me your girlfriend's number, leave a message you want me to pass to her and the name of the song, and I will video call and sing to her."

Mzansi men not taking Sjava's offer

A man was not willing to let Sjava steal his shine on this special day for lovers! An X user by the handle @Malume_Scottt said Sjava should rather do a voice note and they will pass on the message.

"It would be better if you would make a voice note and then I will send it to her. We will not be played by you, Sjava."

Peeps were left gagging by this man's response and many agreed with him. However, Sjava is yet to respond to the post.

Emtee shows Sjava some love

In a previous report from, Briefly News Emtee wrote a sweet message for his friend Sjava. The Logan hitmaker stated how much he loves his colleague and big brother in a now-viral post.

Emtee expressed his love for fellow artist Sjava on his X page, Emtee thanked Sjava for his sacrifices.

