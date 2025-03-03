South African reality TV star Gogo Mpho Wa Badimo recently talked about spiritual beings and prayers

The Big Brother Mzansi winner explained in a trending video why some prayers don't get answered

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what the sangoma had to say

Mpho wa Badimo talked about spiritual beings and prayers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo is on a mission to teach netizens about prayers and spiritual beings on social media.

Mpho was Badimo explains why prayers don't get answered

Social media has been buzzing after the reality TV star and popular sangoma Mpho was Badimo came through with an important message for her fans and followers recently.

In a viral video that was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, the TV star was explaining why some prayers weren't getting answered and how spiritual routines should be changed to have their prayers answered.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens have a lot to say about Mpho was Badimo's message

Shortly after many netizens listened to Mpho wa Badimo's message on social media, they flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to what she had said. See some of the responses below:

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"She is saying a lot of NOTHING with Confidence."

@Lush_Beauty1 commented:

"These sangomas now spend so much time on social media when are they consulting kanti."

@masala_give responded:

"These celebrity sangomas don't have a calling. She spent 2 minutes and 6 seconds saying absolutely nothing. Mina, my advice to everyone is have a clean, pure heart and have faith."

@DavidsLett28751 replied:

"The universe will never forsake us, it will always answer our prayers, stop putting fear in people and misleading them, karma will visit you. First, God is not human, it is the highest divine Source, mother earth, mother Gaia, that lives in everything on this earth, we are God."

@Nothando_Ro wrote:

"I gave up on this one."

Mpho wa Badimo talked about unanswered prayers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mpho Wa Badimo shares important message to fans

In February 2025, Mpho wa Badimo also shared another important message with her fans and followers.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, the mother of two warned fans against picking up coins in their yards. She said the coins may be caused, and picking them may cause problems and bad luck in their lives.

Social media users did not seem to agree with the reality TV star. As expected, many brought up Mpho's past and reminded her of how she was swindled two million by her baby daddy, Themba Broly.

What happened between Mpho Wa Badimo and Themba?

Mpho and Themba met in the Big Brother Mzansi house in Season 3. The stars hit it off immediately and moved in together after Mpho won R2 million. The relationship did not end well, as Themba allegedly left after Mpho's money was finished.

Mpho had to move back home after finishing the money. She welcomed her son with Themba weeks after their breakup.

Terry Treasure opens first skincare store

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African media women are winning this as they keep opening stores left, right and centre.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure is one of the influencers who excitedly announced on social media that she has opened her first store, which is mainly for skincare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News