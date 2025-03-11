Beekay opened up about the challenges he faced in the Big Brother Mzansi house and how he adapted

He also discussed not winning the R2 million prize money and revealed the valuable lessons he gained during his stay inside the house

Beekay also opened up about his plans following his eviction from Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Beekay shares how he struggled to adjust to life inside the house. Image: beeekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate, Beekay, has opened up about struggling to adjust to life inside the house. The reality TV star, who was evicted on Sunday, 9 March 2025, alongside controversial game player and housemate Swiss, has admitted that the experience was tougher than he had expected.

Beekay opens up about struggling inside the 'BB Mzansi' house

In an interview with Sowetan, Beekay shared that he was initially anxious about fitting in with the other housemates. The 24-year-old revealed that he was pleased with his experience inside the Big Brother Mzansi house.

He added that he never imagined he would get far in the competition.

“My main concern before entering the house was how I was going to interact with everyone, let alone living with them. It didn’t turn out as bad as I thought. I never anticipated that I would get this far in the game,” he said.

The Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo edition contestant, born Bokang Chephetsa, explained that while he did win the R2 million cash prize, he gained valuable life lessons and personal growth during his time in the competition.

“I may have not received the money but I leave with more ‘bags’ than I came in with. There is wisdom in knowing how to tackle certain issue, discipline and self-control. I’ve learnt how to be patient and have more confidence in myself.”

Beekay shares his plans following eviction from 'BB Mzansi'

Originally from QwaQwa, Beekay also discussed his plans after Big Brother Mzansi. The Electrician is working on establishing a gentlemen’s club whose goal will be to help men improve themselves in various areas of their lives. Beekay also revealed that he is committed to self-growth and making a positive impact.

“I may be out of the house, but I’m not done working on myself. I’m not done with working on why I went into the house. I’m still trying to impact the world and influence whoever needs to be influenced. Still working on that gentlemen’s club. We have to work on ourselves, gents,” he said.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Star Beekay shares his plans for the future after being evicted. Image: beeekay_rsa

Source: Instagram

