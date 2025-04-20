The late Lucky Dube recently received a touching tribute from his daughter, Nkulee Dube, who took to the stage

Nkulee Dube's performance made fans reflect on the South African reggae star's heartbreaking passing in 2007 at the hands of criminals

Many people on X shared their honest thoughts on Nkulee Dube's take on a classic by her late father

Lucky Dube was on people's minds after his daughter Nkulee Dube made a standout appearance on stage. People reflected on the murder of the reggae artist after watching his daughter.

Lucky Dube's daughter Nkulee Dube performed one of his big hits. Image: @nkuleedube247 / Instagram / David Redfern / Getty Images



Lucky Dube's daughter's performance garnered more than 700,000 views on X. There were hundreds of comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed Nkulee Dube's rendition of a hit by her father.

Lucky Dube's daughter sings his song

In a recent video posted by @AfricaFactsZone, Lucky Dube's daughter took to the stage and sang Back to My Roots. Like her father, Nkulee Dube sports waist-length dreadlocks. Nkulee did the track justice, as her vocals perfectly suited the song by Lucky Dube. Watch the video of her performance below:

Lucky Dube sorely missed in SA

Briefly News reported that in 2023, South Africans reflected on Lucky Dube's death. The beloved reggae artist was hijacked and killed, and many fans often express their despair over his unjust passing.

The man responsible for Lucky Dube's death. Sfiso Mhlanga spoke to a cellmate, Bra Mandla, about the murder. The murderer was sentenced to life in prison with three others and and he told Bra Mandla that he shot Lucky Dube dead after being mistaken that the singer was pulling out a gun amid a hijacking.

Lucky Dube was Africa's top reggae artist, and he was murdered in a hijacking gone wrong. Image: Larry Hulst



SA applauds Lucky Dube's daughter

Many people commented that they enjoyed Nkulee Dube's singing. Others criticised the band, claiming that they took away from the performance. Read the comments below:

@dammygtnet gushed:

"This is beautiful to watch!"

@rajahTOKS was moved:

"Lucky was very good. Criminally underrated."

@donBishops_ shared:

"Lucky Dube. The greatest of all time. That baseline prompted me to learn how to play the bass guitar. I can never get enough of it."

@00MF_K said:

"No DNA just RSA."

@WillyShikongo remembered:

"They killed a legend."

@israelinity complained about the band:

"Only the bassist kept his cool and head in the game. The rest should be fired. Terrible group of instrumentalists."

@MzilaKaNgwenya agreed:

"Her band is letting her down."

Lucky Dube’s son Thokozani to perform his iconic hits

Briefly News previously reported that Lucky Dube's legacy remains etched in the heart of South African music. His son, Thokozani Dube, is determined to honour this iconic legacy at the highly anticipated Ugu Reggae Festival.

Thokozani promised to take fans down memory lane as he plays some of his father's timeless classics. TK is one of the many celebrity children dedicated to keeping their parents alive.

Connie Chiume's children Nongelo and Nothando recently made headlines when they shared how they planned to keep their legendary mother's memory alive. Others like Sfiso and Ncwane's son Ncweti Ncwane have followed in his father's footsteps.

