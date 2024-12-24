Lucky Dube's legacy will be honoured by his son Thokozani Dube at the Ugu Reggae Festival, where he will perform his father's timeless classics

The festival, happening this Saturday at Zuri Beach in Margate, features reggae artists like Jah Seed, Afrika Cele, Ta Skipper Togata, Lisina, and Bongo Riot

Thokozani described the performances as an emotional journey connecting to Lucky Dube's powerful message

Lucky Dube's legacy remains etched in the heart of South African music. His son, Thokozani Dube, is determined to honour this iconic legacy at the highly anticipated Ugu Reggae Festival.

Lucky Dube’s son TK Dube to honour his father's legacy. Image: Rick Loomis and Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Thokozani promised to take fans down memory lane as he plays some of his father's timeless classics. TK is one of the many celebrity children dedicated to keeping their parents alive.

Connie Chiume's children Nongelo and Nothando recently made headlines when they shared how they planned to keep their legendary mother's memory alive. Others like Sfiso and Ncwane's son Ncweti Ncwane have followed in his father's footsteps.

Speaking about honouring his father, TK said it would be an emotional journey and a strong connection to the Remember Me singer.

"Fans can expect to be taken down memory lane with timeless songs. The performances will be an emotional journey and a strong connection to Lucky’s message."

Here are more details about the Ugu Reggae Festival

According to TimeLIVE, the highly anticipated festival is scheduled to take place at Zuri Beach in Margate this coming Saturday. Fans can look forward to performances by other reggae artists, including Jah Seed, Afrika Cele, Ta Skipper Togata, Lisina, and Bongo Riot.

Lucky Dube's murderer says it was a mistake

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lucky Dube's murderer regrets shooting the star because he feels he made a mistake. Sfiso Mhlanga, who is serving a life sentence for the singer's murder, opened up to his former cellmate Bra Mandla, who narrated how the murderer feels.

SA Reggae icon Lucky Dube's murder in 2007 left South Africans calling for justice. The three men who killed the star after failing to hijack his car were later sentenced to life in prison. One of the killers, Sfiso Mhlanga, opened up about the ordeal to his former cellmate, Bra Mandla.

