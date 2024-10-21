Connie Chiume's family is dedicated to preserving her legacy by keeping her local and international projects alive through the Connie Chiume Foundation

Nongelo Chiume, her son, plans to focus on cultural exchange and revive the annual festival The Pulse of South Africa in the US

Nothando Mabuza, Connie's daughter, will continue her mother's acting workshops in rural areas

Connie Chiume may be gone, but her legacy will live on forever. The iconic late actress' family said they are doing whatever it takes to keep her local and international projects alive.

Connie Chiume's family on preserving her legacy

It's been two months since legendary actress Connie Chiume's death, and her son Nongelo has vowed to ensure that his mother is never forgotten.

According to Fakaza News, the media personality said the family and the Connie Chiume Foundation are keeping the projects close to the actress' heart alive.

Nongelo said his mother was a big advocate for cultural exchange. Therefore, that will be one of the Connie Chiume Foundation's focus. He said plans to have the annual festival again in the United States of America are well underway. He said:

"The Pulse of South Africa was a project supported by the sport, arts and culture department and other partners. We are looking at ensuring we keep her legacy alive by ensuring we have that annual festival again in the US."

Connie Chiume's daughter, Nothando Mabuza, will continue the Black Panther's acting workshops in rural areas.

Chiume family grateful for the love and support

The Chiume family also expressed their gratitude for the love and support from fans and colleagues before and after Connie's untimely death. Nongelo said the outpouring of love they received after their mother's passing highlights the impact of her work.

