Don Mlangeni Nawa's widow vowed to honour him by helping the unemployed youth in Gauteng

She criticised corrupt politicians, stating that the multi-million budget for the G20 Summit should benefit locals and not outsiders

Regina Mlangeni Nawa pledged to confront Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Mayor Dada Morero with CVs of unemployed youths in Gauteng Province

Don Mlangeni Nawa’s wife criticised corrupt politicians. Image: donmlangeninawa

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Don Mlangeni Nawa’s wife, Regina, has come out guns blazing against corrupt politicians. The veteran actor's widow revealed how she intends to honour her late husband as she paid tribute to him on Saturday, 26 April.

Regina Nawa said the only way to honour her husband, who lost his battle against cancer aged 65, is to help unemployed youth in Gauteng.

Don Mlangeni Nawa's wife blasts corrupt politicians

Speaking at Don Mlangeni Nawa’s funeral, Regina, as reported by Daily Sun, said she wants to mobilise youths for job opportunities in line with the theme of the upcoming G20 Summit pencilled for November in Johannesburg.

She said that instead of the R690 million set aside to prepare for the G20 summit benefiting people outside Gauteng, the budget would be put to good use if it were used to create jobs within the province.

Regina Nawa pledged to visit Premier Panyaza Lesufi with curriculum vitaes of unemployed people in Gauteng. She pledged to do everything in her power to ensure that the budget isn’t misused by corrupt politicians.

“This R690 million that’s put aside for this summit, we will ensure that it will benefit the people of Gauteng. Premier (Panyaza Lesufi), we intend that on 30 April, we’ll come to you and Mayor Dada Morero carrying CVs of people who are unemployed in Gauteng,” she said.

Don Mlangeni Nawa’s widow called out corrupt politicians. Image: donmlangeninawa

Source: Instagram

She appealed to Premier Panyaza Lesufi to prioritise the unemployed youths in Gauteng instead of giving tenders to service providers from outside of the province. Regina Nawa said she and her group would not put President Cyril Ramaphosa to shame if given the opportunity and would enure that he leaves a mark in what is his second and last term.

“Please start with us. We have struggled. It’s enough. We are coming, and we’ll make sure our president will leave a mark as it’s his last term by being there, participating and getting jobs. That is the best way I can honour my husband,” Regina said.

Don Mlangeni's TV wife details illness

Don Mlangeni Nawa's professionalism and resilience was revealed by his onscreen wife Clementine Mosimane who discussed her experience after working with him on The Estate.

The actress revealed that her co-star progressively got worse due to his illness despite being on set. She reflected on the late actor at his memorial service on 24 April 2025. Clementine said:

"I started noticing Abuti Don not being well on the set of The Estate in 2021 and 2022. I saw him losing weight and being sick," she said.

Don Mlangeni Nawa's tombstone revealed

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Don Mlangeni Nawa got a tombstone befitting someone of his stature.

Don Mlangeni Nawa was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery Heroes Acre in Johannesburg.

Funeral provider Khaabo Tombstones took to Facebook on Saturday, 26 April, and gave South Africans a glimpse of Don Mlangeni Nawa’s gold and brown tombstone.

Source: Briefly News