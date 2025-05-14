Durban Gqom superstar Dlala Thukzin has been nominated at the BET Awards 2025 under the Best New International Act category

The iPlan hitmaker is nominated alongside other Mzansi stars as well as Nigerian singer Shallipopi

Dlala Thukzin spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the nomination and how it serves as an affirmation that the world truly enjoys his unique musical sound

Dlala Thukzin has bagged a BET Awards 2025 nomination. Image: Dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Durban Gqom artist Dlala Thukzin is beaming after bagging a nomination at the 2025 BET Awards under the Best New International Act category.

Dlala Thukzin speaks about his BET Awards nomination

Imali hitmaker, Dlala Thukzin, spoke exclusively to Briefly News about this massive international nod. The star said this nomination serves as another form of affirmation that the world is watching and they enjoy his unique sound.

"I am so happy that it is paying off, and fans around the world are enjoying what we are doing. I appreciate every one of them," an excited Thukzin said.

The muso has been nominated alongside Amapiano duo TxC, rapper Maglera Doe Boy, as well as Nigerian singer Shallipopi. Check out his Instagram post below:

Dlala Thukzin on the most rewarding part of his career

The star, who recently secured his May residency at Saintly Sundays, spoke about the most rewarding aspect of his booming career.:

"Music is life, and life is a journey. I would say that the most rewarding part of my career has been the journey."

He continued:

"My career has had its ups and downs. Getting to this point has been the biggest reward. I am very excited about the future."

Thukzin has heated up the dance floors for the past few years. His hit song iPlan was considered the Song of the Year among many music lovers in 2023. His 2024 hit song Sohlala Sisonke lived up to the hype of his previous hit and ushered many of his fans into 2025.

His listeners know him as a talented Gqom artist who fuses the melodic sounds of Amapiano and the thumping beats of Afrotech to his music. However, he revealed that he also infuses a bit of international sound to create his chart-topping hits.

"I believe my sound is uniquely South African with an international twist," he added.

Dlala Thukzin concluded by wishing the other nominees in the category all the best. "I wish all my peers in the same category the best of luck. It is a stiff competition, going against these world-class acts."

Thukzin recently clinched the number one spot on the Apple Music charts with his 031 Studio Camp 2.0 album. He recorded the album at a secret location, and he featured the likes of Ami Faku, Zee Nxumalo, Sykes and Cassper Nyovest.

Oscar Mbo teases Dlala Thukzin's height

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo went viral after he teased Dlala Thukzin about his height. The video left many social media users in stitches.

Some fans reacted to the clip, joking about Oscar’s height, while others expressed concern over possible body-shaming.

Source: Briefly News