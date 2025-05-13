Sangoma and Reality TV Star Mpho Wa Badimo Reveals the Link Between Tlof Tlof and Spirituality
- Mpho Wa Badimo finally got real about how sex and spirituality go hand in hand
- The sangoma/ reality TV star spoke about energy transfer through tlof tlof, as well as the benefits of abstinence
- This comes after she shared her opinions on spirituality, comments that left many people scratching their heads
Famous sangoma Mpho Wa Badimo says sex is more than just a physical act, and spoke about how it goes hand in hand with spirituality.
Mpho Wa Badimo drops the tea
Reality TV, Mpho Wa Badimo, recently shared her opinions about the link between sex and spirituality.
The Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner dropped another interesting video on her popular podcast, Thokoza Gogo, where she addressed pleasure and spirituality, subjects that are seen as taboo, saying they were deeply connected:
"Our bodies are always saying something to us, watch how a person makes you feel and how your energy vibrates when you're around them."
The mother of one spoke about the power of abstinence and how having boundaries can help you grow a deeper connection with your body:
"When you don't have sex, you're always in a bad mood. When you understand the spiritual physics behind it, you will no longer see sex as a bad thing.
"If you're a Makhosi, you need to have boundaries. Certain rituals require you to stay away from sex; don't wait for your ancestors to intervene. You need to master spiritual responsibility when it comes to sex."
Here's what fans said about Mpho Wa Badimo's revelations
Supporters thanked Mpho for her informative insights:
gugzmcshield9154 said:
"This is very informative, and most women miss this. The red robot is the biggest flag for women when something is off."
stanleykhumalo5158 wrote:
"Some people don't know that exchanging multiple partners is very dangerous, especially spiritually."
LaurindaMwandla recalled:
"Thanks for an amazing conversation, I hope people learn from this. I once encountered a situation with a guy where I was with him and bled while sleepingg with him, which continued heavily for 2 weeks. The second time around, it happened again, and I told him. He just brushed me off lightly, I eventually left him as this was not normal."
JuniorNephawe-u7w praised Mpho Wa Badimo:
"Gogo, we learn something from you that we didn't know. Thank you very much!"
sylvia-qo7jt posted:
"This year, I tried having casual sex. While I was with the first guy, I had an asthma attack, it was so bad that I started vomiting. I moved to the 2nd guy. This time around, I vomited, and I was sick for the entire week. I got better after ngiphalaza. I moved to the last guy, and I vomited while we were sleeping. I nearly choked on my vomit. I just discovered that it was my ancestors trying to tell me to stop having casual sex, since the exchange of energy affects me badly."
Mpho Wa Badimo addresses unanswered prayers
