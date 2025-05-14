South African gospel and jazz legend Sizwe Zuko is set to be honoured at a legacy event in Joburg on Sunday, 15 June 2025

In addition to the legacy event, Zuko will also be awarded an honorary doctorate from Nelson Mandela University on Friday, 23 May

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the legendary artist, saying his music played a major role in their memories

Mzansi legend Sizwe Zuko is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Nelson Mandela University and be honoured at a legacy event in Johannesburg in June 2025.

The gospel and jazz legend has a history of composing award-winning music while also helping to establish several renowned names, such as Rebecca Malope and Israel Mosehla.

Gospel and jazz legend Sizwe Zuko helped stars such as Rebecca Malope establish their careers.

Source: Instagram

In addition to helping establish names such as the late gospel icon Mosehla, Zuko has also made his mark as part of the Pure Magic group and as a solo artist.

Sizwe Zuko is set for major honours

Zuko is a fan favourite, according to the tweet below:

According to TimesLIVE, Zuko said he is honoured by the legacy event that will be held in Johannesburg on Sunday, 15 June.

Zuko said:

“I didn't ask for toys or clothes like other children that Christmas, I asked my mother for a piano. That was the beginning of everything. This celebration is an honour not just for me but for many voices I have empowered, the youth I've mentored and the soul of a nation I've helped shape through sound.”

Fans celebrated Zuko's birthday in the tweet below:

Zuko has a rich legacy in South African music

Before he is set to be honoured, the legend will also receive a doctorate at NMU on Friday, 23 May, for his contributions to local music.

While Zuko is set to be honoured at multiple events, one of the stars he helped establish, Malope, has entered into a R1-million lawsuit over the use of her image.

As one South African legend is set to be celebrated by local fans, Thandiswa Mazwai’s 20-year celebration in music has been curtailed after her tour to the US was called off.

Sizwe Zuko will be honoured at several events in May and June 2025.

Source: Instagram

Fans have fond memories of Zuko’s music

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they have fond memories of Zuko’s music, and they praised the legend ahead of him receiving his multiple honours.

Thandile_Zako27 is impressed:

“Ohhh!!!”

Martino05563315 called Zuko a GOAT:

“Sizwe's production was fire. He is a GOAT.”

RealSISOMENT said Zuko is part of Mzansi history:

“And we can't mention SA gospel without mentioning his name, LEGEND.”

Almazsithole has deep respect for Zuko:

“We don’t deserve Sizwe Zuko.”

Kukathomas21 admires the legend:

“The great legend.”

