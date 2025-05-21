Tom Cruise attended the BFI Chair’s Dinner hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt, in the UK on 13 May 2025

A video of Tom Cruise eating popcorn in an unusual or stylised way went viral after it was shared on social media

Peeps flooded the comments and tried to explain why the Hollywood star was eating his popcorn in such a way

Tom Cruise's way of eating popcorn sparked a discussion online. Image: Cindy Ord, Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

It must be tough being Tom Cruise. When fans aren’t scrutinising your personal life or films, they’re probably debating something as mundane as your eating habits.

The Mission: Impossible star, who recently opened up about a near-death experience, trended online after a video of him eating was shared.

Video of Tom Cruise eating popcorn raises eyebrows

On Tuesday, 20 May, social media user @TheOscarRace shared a video on X of Tom Cruise eating popcorn. The social media user remarked that the US actor has a peculiar way of eating popcorn. The post was captioned:

“I've never seen anyone eat their popcorn like that before.”

The video was taken at the BFI Chair’s Dinner hosted by BFI Chair Jay Hunt at the Rosewood London on 13 May 2025. In the video, Cruise was awarded the BFI Fellowship by director and collaborator Christopher McQuarrie.

While the camera focused on Tom Cruise, who recently declared his love for South Africa, McQuarrie can be heard announcing the accolade.

“Tomorrow night we are awarding Tom Cruise the BFI’s top honour, which is the BFI Fellowship,” McQuarrie says to rapturous applause.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Tom Cruise eating popcorn

In the comments, several peeps attempted to explain why Tom Cruise was eating popcorn that way.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DavidKrae suggested:

“Either he's fake eating it, or he just doesn't want to get butter and salt on his mouth and face, since he will likely be photographed and the photos will be scrutinised for any imperfection.”

@TerfaTG said:

“If you have ever watched Tom Cruise’s interpretation of being drunk, then you will understand this clip perfectly.”

@StonksBatman declared:

“I want to eat popcorn like this now lol.”

@SegaSnatchers responded:

“Bro was literally on a wing of a plane while it was doing barrel rolls and flips. He can eat his popcorn any way he wants.”

@Benji34hurst joked:

“You’ve also never seen a 5’4 Alpha showman eat popcorn before either. Now you have!”

@BrandonLee7777 claimed:

“He’s performing. It’s how he thinks you think he should eat his popcorn. Also, being on a set with a crew is way different from being in front of a room full of fans. He’s a little self-conscious here. 😆”

@Sixth_Castle said:

“Nah, that’s an old timey style of popping everything: popcorn, nuts, candy lol. All my older family members eat like that.”

Fans weighed in on a video of Tom Cruise eating popcorn. Image: Daniele Venturelli

Lawrence Maleka meets Tom Cruise

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise met one of South Africa's hottest talents in the UK.

Briefly News reported that multitalented actor Lawrence Maleka rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise.

The former Big Brother Mzansi host shared pictures of himself with the Hollywood star in London, United Kingdom. Maleka met Cruise at the UK premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible movie.

