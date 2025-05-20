Denzel Washington had a tense moment with a photographer at the Cannes Film Festival

A video shared on social media shows the photographer touching Denzel Washington after already being told off

Peeps defended Denzel Washington and criticised the photographer's behaviour as disrespectful

Denzel Washington got into a heated exchangewiith Cannes photographer. Image: Ernesto Ruscio, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis, Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

A photographer brought out a side of Denzel Washington fans only see in movies such as the cult classic Training Day or the Equalizer trilogy.

An incident that was caught on camera at the Cannes Film Festival reminded avid Denzel Washington fans of his role as Frank Lucas on the movie American Gangster.

Denzel Washington in heated exchange with photographer at Cannes

Denzel, who is known for his calm demeanour, recently reminded peeps of that Will Smith incident at the Oscars. Unlike Smith, Denzel Washington didn’t throw hands when a photographer allegedly touched him while he made an appearance on the red carpet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is unclear what the photographer initially did to get a scolding from Denzel Washington but the star was further infuriated when the photographer grabbed his elbow. The incident happened on Monday 19 May when Denzel made an appearance on the red carpet as he attended the world premiere for his latest film Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

A visibly irritated Denzel kept telling the photographer to stop whatever it was he was doing; while it looked like the dude was pleading his case for needing to accost him.

TMZ shared the video of Denzel Washington in a heated exchange with the photographer. The video was captioned:

#DenzelWashington appeared to get heated with a photographer at #Cannes Film Festival ... and he could be seen warning the aggressive guy on the red carpet to shape up.”

Watch the video here.

Denzel Washington got into a heated exchange with a photographer. Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Peeps react to Denzel Washington scolding Cannes photographer

In the comments, peeps slammed the photographer for being disrespectful. Several peeps also made light of the situation and joked that Equalizer Denzel had not turned up.

Here are some of the reactions:

spotsports1 joked:

“He’s lucky 🍀 he didn’t catch an Equalizer jab to the throat for grabbing him.”

therealpjo argued:

“Denzel was totally right here! Shoot he’s always in the right though 🤷🏽‍♂️”

tee_blissfullylocddin asked:

“Why did he think it was okay to just grab someone not once but twice, just invading his personal space?”

chocolate_understands_podcast highlighted:

“I can't believe he literally put his hands on Denzel after he clearly told him to stop it. See that's when somebody knocks you TF out and then they want to sue and play victim! You never put your hands on anybody when they have asked you not to do so, celebrity or no celebrity.”

tradeworkfred suggested:

“He was trying to provoke a physical altercation to set Denzel up for a lawsuit. Where was Denzel’s Security Detail. They need to be fired ASAP.”

Denzel Washington transforms actress' life

Denzel Washington is known for touching people's lives not in the way the Cannes photographer did.

Briefly News reported that Denzel Washington made an aspiring actress' day after bring approached for a comment.

The actress from Trinidad had approached Denzel for commentary on the struggles actors face.

While the award-winning American actor did not say much, he invited the woman, who said she was an aspiring actress from Trinidad, to his studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News