South African influencer Blue Mbombo shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her late mother on her heavenly birthday

Blue and Brown Mbombo's late mother, who would have turned 59 years old on 19 May 2025

Mbombo, in her message, also said this marks a year since they laid her late mother to rest

Blue Mbombo penned a heartwarming message to her late mother on her birthday. Image: Blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Popular South African media personality Blue and her twin sister Brown Mbombo celebrated their late mother's first heavenly birthday.

Brown Mbombo celebrates late mom's birthday

On Instagram, Blue Mbombo posted some heartwarming throwback photos of her mother, and she added a heartfelt message dedicated to her.

On Monday, 19 May, it would have been her 59th birthday. Mbombo shared with her followers that this marks a year since they laid her late mother to rest.

"Dear Jwarkazi. Happy Heavenly Birthday! As we remember your special day, it also marks a year since we said our goodbyes. Your love surrounds us still, and we miss you more than words can express. Thank you for the beautiful memories and the warmth you brought to our lives. Forever in our hearts, Mama."

In her throwback Instagram posts, Blue shared some heartfelt memories from her party. They had a special performance from Gospel star Dr. Rebecca Malope, who serenaded guests with her powerful voice.

The Mbombo twins announce mother's passing

The news of their mother's passing took its toll on the sisters, who told ZiMoja at the time that they were battling to process the news.

A friend spoke on their behalf, saying that they were battling to accept the death.

"Neither of them are okay. Their mother meant the world to them. They only lived to please her. Her death truely has been hard to accept. We cannot share details, but the girls are not doing okay."

Blue broke her silence but was too emotional to delve deeper:

"I am very heartbroken. It is honetly too soon. It is not a good time. We are still processing the news."

Blue Mbombo celebrated her late mother's heavenly birthday. Image: Blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

They spoiled their mother rotten in 2016 when they built her a home. "We worked hard in silence and trusted in no one but God. Some said, 'How did you girls do it?' Some even said that the house looks like an RDP house. But you know what? It is a dream come true for us because we never had it, and also because we had done it ourselves.”

That same week, they shared photos of their brand-new cars. Blue captioned the photos, “Lord, we are humbled by your Grace.”

Blue Mbombo celebrates daughter's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blue Mbombo's daughter, Zali, had a grand celebration, marking her third birthday.

Fans flooded Blue's Instagram with heartfelt birthday wishes for Zali, praising both of them for their stunning pictures and celebrations on the special day. This also marked the first time Blue Mbombo shared a picture showing Zali's face, something fans had eagerly anticipated after last year's birthday.

Source: Briefly News