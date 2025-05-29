Former YFM radio personality MacG Mukwevho has addressed reports that he owns the Mercedes-Benz convertible

This comes after the YouTuber was spotted driving the R2.5 million car on the highway a week ago

Fans of the YouTube channel took to Podcast and Chill's latest episode to comment on MacG's reaction

Podcast and Chill’s MacG reacts to the Mercedes-Benz video. Images: Macgunleashed

Source: Twitter

YouTuber MacG Mukwevho has responded to rumours that he owns the R2.5 million convertible Mercedes-Benz.

The podcaster rubbished the social media reports after his co-host Sol Phenduka was mocked for driving a Kia.

According to the Chillers, the Kaya 959 radio personality reportedly drives a Kia Sportage GT Line which costs about R730 000.

Fans of the former reality TV star and media personality requested to see pictures of his car after spotting MacG's R2.5 million Mercedes Benz this past weekend.

The Limpopo-born DJ and podcaster revealed in a video of the upcoming episode on Thursday, 29 May that he wouldn't buy a car for R3 million.

"I'd never spend R3 million on a car. What a waste of money," says the MacG in the video.

The video shared on the Instagram post is captioned: "Ya"ll wanted MacG to answer about the car, nazoke" (there you go).

The podcaster also confirmed in the latest episode that he's been announced as the brand ambassador of Pharoah Auto.

The Chillers react to MacG's latest episode

@Tebogo_leso reacted:

"I knew Mac was gonna come up with a story about driving SL43."

shakes_za said:

"Since we saw MacG's car even the caps are dope nowadays."

__syve.ocean replied:

"I knew MacG is gonna come up with a story about driving SL43."

bethelmadida responded:

"Deny the car Vho Mukwevho."

umashekhas.dlaba wrote:

"He thinks we are all from KZN this one. The car is his."

kingscelo5 said:

"MacG really trying so hard to keep his private life private and Sol is exposing him every day."

@Unemployed_but_rich wrote:

"Mac G, the entire country is standstill discussing wena you cruising nicely at Pharoahs. I like this man."

@asivemaphisa replied:

"Lol MacG is not pushing the DSTV content as much as they wanted him to. He just gave them what they want and went to doing his thing here on YouTube."

@DeedoWest responded:

"I personally wish shots can make episode on his channel of car's showing us mac's trending car."

@i_am_malome_tumi responded:

"I'm worried about being an ambassador thing. MacG, would you agree to be an ambassador for MAQ washing powder? Akere Sol ene re mofa beer, wena washing powder nkgonne."

Sol Phenduka responds to MacG's alleged flashy car. Images: SolPhenduka

Source: Facebook

