Zolisa Xaluva has reportedly secured a massive payout from a production house

Seriti Studios allegedly failed to pay the Kings of Joburg star's money for work done in 2024, and he took them to arbitration for his outstanding salary

Social media users admired the actor for standing up for himself, while others worried about other, less established thespians who may be in the same position

Seriti Studios awarded actor Zolisa Xaluva his outstanding salary. Images: zolisaxaluva/Instagram, TallZo/X

Zolisa Xaluva won his case with a production house over his outstanding salary, securing a massive payout.

Zolisa Xaluva wins case against Seriti Studios

Famous actor Zolisa Xaluva has reportedly emerged victorious in a contractual battle with Seriti Studios.

According to a Twitter (X) post by MDN News published on 20 July 2025, the actor came out on top in an arbitration dispute against Seriti Studios, the producers of hit shows like Gomora.

In March, Xaluva prepared himself for a legal battle with the production house to recover R350,000 in unpaid salaries for March and April of 2024 for his lead role in the Mzansi Magic drama series, Code 13.

Zolisa Xaluva was awarded his R350K payout after his legal battle with Seriti Studios. Image: netflixss

"Under the terms of his contract, Xaluva was entitled to payment based on the number of shooting days he completed, extending throughout the series unless both parties agreed otherwise.

"Despite this clear agreement, the production company did not settle its dues, prompting Xaluva to initiate arbitration through the Arbitration Association of Southern Africa."

The arbitrator ruled in the former Gomora star's favour and awarded him the outstanding R350,000 after finding Seriti Productions in breach of contract.

Here's what Mzansi had to say about Zolisa Xaluva's legal battle

South Africans cheered and congratulated Zolisa Xaluva for winning his case:

TembsyMajija cheered:

"Congratulations, Zo, they better pay up!"

Ndlovukazi1001 said:

"They will know not to mess with him again. How dare they do that to one of the best we've ever had? Happy for him."

BryanOaitse posted:

"Yes! You deserve it."

On the other hand, netizens worried that Xaluva's bold move might lead to him being blacklisted in the industry:

Briezy_m was worried:

"I hope he doesn't get blacklisted."

BradleyMadlala said:

"Respect to Zolisa for demanding what he’s owed. But in SA’s entertainment industry, fighting for your rights often leads to silent blacklisting. That’s the real issue! Artists shouldn’t have to choose between justice and their careers."

BraSlebza wrote:

"Very proud of this bold move. It is high time the production companies stop exploiting creatives, though it might come at a cost to him."

Social media users worry that Zolisa Xaluva may get blacklisted after challenging Seriti Studios. Image: zolisaxaluva

Meanwhile, others pitied vulnerable entertainers who may be in the same shoes as Xaluva:

DitsebeLebogang said:

"If a well-known, established actor can go through this, who are we, the unknown? Exploitation does not care who you are; it cuts across the board."

TSelekane44539 asked:

"If they aren't paying him, a well-known and esteemed actor, what are they doing to up-and-comers?"

lopezzibs added:

"The perks of being on the screen for a long time. If he were new to the industry, it would be over for him."

