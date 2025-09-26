TV actress Mona Monyane has made explosive allegations against her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Skeem Saam actress went on a rant about how she cannot finalise their divorce

Social media users have offered supportive words to Monyane, especially since she shared sensitive information

Mona Monyane dragged her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana. Image: Mona.monyane, Zizi_Minati

The divorce drama between actors Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana continues. This time, Mona has revealed explosive details about their personal lives, which rocked social media.

Monyane took to Instagram to vent about how she cannot get the former Zama Zama actor to sign the divorce papers. This has been going on for five years now, and so much has been happening behind closed doors, according to Monyane.

Mona speaks on alleged abuse

In her social media post, Monyane shared that their divorce drama has affected their daughter, who she claims was forcefully removed from her care.

"This man has called cops on me. I have had men with guns in my home to remove my child. This man has opened a docket against me, claiming I sexually groom and molest my child. For two whole years, I didn't have my child with me because he claimed I was a threat to her," she alleged.

Mona said she had been withholding a lot and refused to be silent any longer. "I really will not be told to be quiet anymore. I actually need to vent and show you what lies behind my light. It's enough now. I am tired of being quiet. My whole life has changed because of him."

In a separate post, Mona described this entire experience as traumatic for her, saying she has changed mentally.

"The amount of trauma I have had to experience at the hands of someone who once claimed to love me has changed the molecular structure of my brain, my heart and my being. You only know about me, what I choose to share. I now choose to share more. This is part of my healing journey, allowing my voice to speak, allowing myself to no longer protect my abuser. I want every woman who is not compassionate to this journey to kindly leave me alone. To those who are supportive, thank you. The journey continues," she wrote.

On her Instagram stories, Mona Monyae has been sharing WhatsApp messages between her and the actor. She also clapped back at the people who advised her to cut off all communication between them, saying they were married in community of property, so his debt is hers.

Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana have had a very tumultuous marriage. Image: MusaKhawula

Mzansi reacts to Mona's posts

X users gave their opinions on this matter, with many sharing alternative routes that Mona can take to ensure she gets out of the marriage.

@Sli_Simelane claimed:

"I don’t know how many times it must be explained that there is no such thing in SA. Just serve summons, and if the defendant does not serve and file their notice of intention to defend within 10 days, you ask for a default judgment and have the divorce finalised without them."

@kurrently_za added:

"There is no such as signing of divorce papers in South African law. The divorce process is the same as any civil procedure. Summons are issued and served on defendant, the defendant must enter their intention to defend and then the procedure continues from there to trial."

@AmIDaDrama shared:

"Aargh, man, this is really sad. Can people just accept they are being dumped and move on? Holding hostage someone who no longer wants you is wild."

Mona claims Khulu paid lobola to another woman

In more Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana drama, Briefly News reported that Khulu allegedly paid lobola for another woman. A part of her post reads:

"I have a sister wife, she has a baby boy. he lobolad her. The baby turns 3 next month. I've paid a lot of money to get a divorce from this man. Yet, here I am."

