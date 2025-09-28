South Africans have found numerous red flags about Kanye West’s upcoming show in Johannesburg

The announcement amazed many music fans, who wondered about the legitimacy of the news online

Many people are still not convinced about the rapper’s future concert, despite his post on Twitter

A South African woman on TikTok, Nombulelo, shared a bit of her findings online to prove how fishy Kanye West’s concert seemed. Many other people shared the same sentiments after trying to find more convincing evidence.

South Africans are not convinced that Kanye West is coming to Mzansi in December. Image: @Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Nombulelo looked up the tickets on Ticketpro, and everything looked legit until she noticed that the site used way too many emojis, and the concert was open to all ages:

“It looks like a copy and paste from a WhatsApp group.”

The site has no map to figure out the stadium, nor explain what the consumer would get when they purchase a ticket of a certain amount. Ticketpro is also not clear on what is allowed and not allowed in the venue.

What we know about the upcoming Kanye West Concert

The event is said to be on the 13th of December at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. The show will start at 5 pm and tickets start from R850.

Kanye West has posted about the concert on Twitter, along with another show he’ll be having in Brazil on 29 November. The South African show is being promoted by Monyake Group, in coordination with Ellis Park.

Tickets are not yet available on Ticketpro and state that ‘sale starts soon’ with no active ticket prices. The Monyake Group is relatively unknown, and its online presence is minimal, raising doubts among fans.

South Africans are calling for better communication in the form of legitimate press releases to confirm the show. Fans are also excited about Travis Scott’s upcoming show in just a couple of days.

The star is set to perform on 11 October at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Tickets are not yet sold out, which gives fans a chance to see their idol on stage.

SA shares concerns about Kanye West’s upcoming show

Social media users shared their thoughts about the fishy operations and said:

South Africans found red flags linked to Kanye West's upcoming show in Johannesburg. Image: @Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

@Ayanda et al.🇨🇩 laughed:

“Copy and paste from ChatGPT.”

@UyaThandeka 🦋🌻 was puzzled:

“All ages for Kanye?”

@Neshy M wondered:

“Does Kanye even know that he’s coming to SA?”

@Duduzile Mkhabela shared:

“Someone on Twitter said this concert was organised by TK Nkwana.”

@Sneh_Gumede was sceptical:

“Why Ellis Park, though?”

@ladynno1 wrote:

“I’m not budging until Kanye himself confirms like he did with the Brazil concert.”

@luvleko ☆ commented:

“I’m waiting until the very last minute, Kanye at Ellis Park is crazy business.”

@❤️asked:

“Also, why are the tickets jumping from R850 to R1995?”

@nolo z suggested:

“It’s Thabo Bester, I just can’t prove it yet.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA excited to see Chris Brown live in concert

South Africans could not contain their joy after learning that American artist Chris Brown will be performing in Mzansi soon. A lady on TikTok, Sthembelo Mhlongo, shared her excitement in a video where she danced to one of Brown's hit songs Grass Ain't Greener.

Social media users flooded Mhlongo's comments section to express their excitement about the possible concert. A popular South African vocalist made waves on TikTok after rehearsing for a potential opportunity to share the stage with Breezy.

Source: Briefly News