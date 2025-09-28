South Africans cannot get enough of a new high school rapper who has been spitting bars all over social media

The youngster raps in isiXhosa and tells relatable stories on electrifying beats that make it impossible to ignore

His talent has been acknowledged by thousands of people, including celebrities and influencers, who encouraged him to keep going

A young Xhosa rapper from Cape Town, Mido RSA, has been making waves on TikTok after posting a snippet of his now-viral song Tshawe. His art of storytelling is what Mzansi fell in love with and hyped up from the beginning.

The rapper has a unique craft and tells stories from his POV of being a high school teen from Cape Town. Mido RSA uses electrifying beats to carry out his sickening bars.

His nonchalant moves in his videos also add more mystery to his true character and make the viewer interested in him. His tone changes to describe the intensity of the message he is trying to convey, which supports his strong storytelling style.

Mido RSA takes over Cape Town hip-hop scene

The young rapper went viral after he posted a video snippet of Tshawe, which got over a million views. People have been singing along to his music since he trended in late August.

The youngster is from Delft, Cape Town, one of the most dangerous townships. Mido made sure to pump out more music during his successful wave and released a song titled Zikhona.

The song is about a young gold digger who messed up her well-rounded lifestyle to obtain materialistic things from older men. This is a relatable story, just like Tshawe, where Mido sings about a scammer who ran away with stokvel money and targets older women.

The rapper’s following on TikTok has grown and is now sitting at 37.8k followers. Mzansi cannot wait to hear more from the rising star and requests collaborations with major artists in the future.

South Africans wowed by young rapper from Cape Town

Social media users were stunned by the teen artist and applauded his work:

@4x MTN8 CHAMPION.🏴‍☠️ was impressed:

“I love Xhosa rappers who are lyricists!”

@Zuki Lamani 🇿🇦 applauded:

“This is so cool.”

@Chris Lubabalo suggested:

“Tony Dayimane would slide beautifully here.”

@Ellen asked:

“Is this on Spotify?”

@Sinelizwi Lenzy❤ loved the rapper’s craft:

“I have to follow you.”

@Khaya Dlanga gave it a thumbs up:

“Ok. Ok. Ok.”

@Khulasande95 advised:

“What a talent, please be serious at school, hone your talent. I can already see you being successful.”

@mabelleblossom🇿🇦 could not wait to put the song on blast:

“When is this song dropping on iTunes?”

@Melusi Dur'Melz Mnta commented:

“Bro, I keep looking for this track and the other one, but I can’t find them on Spotify. I kept telling the gents about you, but I had no tracks to back up my hype.”

