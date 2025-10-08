Multi-talented choreographer Bontle Modiselle turned a year older on Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Refilwe Modiselle posted a heartfelt Instagram message in honour of Bontle Modiselle

The message moved Bontle Modiselle, who said she'd call to share tears, love and affection

Refilwe Modiselle penned a heartwarming message to Bontle on her birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Multi-talented South African model Refilwe Modiselle melted hearts on social media after penning a heartfelt birthday message to her younger sister, Bontle Modiselle.

Refilwe and Bontle Modiselle’s close bond was on full display as the former wished her younger sister a happy birthday in a touching message. Bontle Modiselle celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

Refilwe Modiselle celebrates Bontle's 35th birthday

Taking to her official Instagram account, Refilwe Modiselle posted a photo of herself and Bontle. The Zizi's World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes author paired the photo with an emotional message celebrating Bontle’s life.

In her post, Refilwe shared how much Bontle means to her. She described being her sister as an honour and explained that she would sacrifice her life for Bontle. The post was captioned:

“When God brought you to this earth today years ago, @bontle.modiselle, He knew that I would need you for the rest of my life!!!” Refilwe wrote. “I’m proud to call you ngwana mme, my lifeline, the ‘yonke into’ to us. I marvel at the incredible gem you are & still being refined. It’s been an honour being your sister. And I’d take a bullet for you any day, any time because of the unconditional love, support & respect you’ve given me! HAPPY BIRTHDAY love of my life… the 2nd womb divider but the number one most beautiful soul! GOD CONTINUE TO FILL YOUR CUP WITH AN OVERFLOW OF BLESSINGS.”

Bontle didn’t hold back her emotions either. Deeply moved by Refilwe’s words, Bontle took to her Instagram stories and reaffirmed her undying love for her sister. The post was captioned:

“OMG!!! I’m out of words, but I’ll call you to cry and stuff. I love you with all of me, bestie.”

Candice Modiselle celebrated Bontle’s birthday with an emotional message. Image: bonte.modiselle

Refilwe Modiselle opens up about sacrificing her life

During an emotional interview with Relebogile Mabotja, Refilwe Modiselle tearfully revealed how she sacrificed her younger years to support her mother and family.

Refilwe shared that the sacrifices weren't only financial but emotional.

"I sacrificed a lot of my younger years to make sure that family always comes first. That I would be my mom's anchor, that there would be bread at the table," she said.

After the snippet was shared on social media, fans comforted Refilwe, with many relating to her struggles and sharing similar experiences.

Bontle Modiselle speaks on sibling rivalry

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle addressed the topic of sibling rivalry with her sisters, Refilwe and Candace.

Bontle spoke about her relationship with her sisters, Refilwe and Candace, and how they navigate their careers. The choreographer opened up on whether there has been competition between her and her sisters, who are all in the entertainment industry.

