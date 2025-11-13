South African DJ Chymamusique has thanked South Africans for donating money for his medical debts

The popular artist recently returned to the hospital two months after surviving his recent car accident

South Africans recently commented on Chymamusique's post about his Backabuddy account

DJ Chymamusique reacts to his fans raising money.

Multi-award-winning musician Chymamusique has reacted to his supporters donating money to assist him with his medical expenses after his surgeries.

The Limpopo-born DJ recently surprised his fans when she shared that he's back in the hospital.

Chymamusique had a brain surgery and multiple operations after his fatal car crash that killed his friend, DJ Poizen, back in August 2025.

The musician revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, that his friends donated R30 000 in 8 hours to help him with his medical expenses.

The public had donated R62 000 to the musician's Backabuddy account at the time of publishing this article.

Social media reacts to the musician's donation

@LKabi reacted:

"You've been there for a lot of people... asked nothing in return. You deserve all the love you get back."

@Madidimale1 wrote:

"You have been rewarded for your deeds, bro. O buna se o se bjatseng, (you reap what you sow). You deserve all the help coming your way."

@nicholettkgobe said:

"We will continue praying and supporting you. God always pulls through."

@Ndzala_ replied:

"Oh, I love this for you, sir. Get well and a speedy recovery to you."

@Ntsakiso_Mkansi responded:

"You are really loved, get well. You have been helping a lot of people ."

@DarneleyM commented:

"Speedy recovery, abuti, (brother). I wish I had the means to donate; you've always helped people on these streets. I will retweet and pray for your recovery, too."

@Boteng_22 said:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery! I survived a horrible accident in 2023, made it out with some injuries to my feet, but here now…This is testimony that badimo le modimo will always look out for us."

@Empress_Paulsa responded:

"Man Chyma used to 'bless' people with money, and he did it from the depths of his heart. I hope people really extend the same grace to him and donate. "

@Chegoane wrote:

"Get well soon, my brother. Don’t waste your energy on negativity; focus on healing, and let us handle the stress of the donations. Don’t respond to clowns who are not adding any value."

@tshepodolla said:

"I remember having to go through a head operation to remove a cyst a couple of months ago, yes, a private hospital took care of me, yet it wasn’t a good experienc .I wonder how you feel, my brother. God bless you."

DJ Chymamusique's fans comment on his donation for medical expenses.

Chymamusique discusses his brain surgery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African DJ Chymamusique surprised his fans over the weekend when he announced he had undergone brain surgery.

This comes after the Limpopo-born artist was involved in a tragic car accident with DJ Poizen.

Fans of the award-winning musician took to his social media post to wish him a speedy recovery.

